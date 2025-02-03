ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self

It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Justin Baer, and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Justin Baer, and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Although investors on “Shark Tank” have a fan following of their own, people do admit that they are hard negotiators who can intimidate entrepreneurs with their criticism and scrutiny. This means that it's very difficult and rare for entrepreneurs to get what they originally asked for. But once in a while, there comes a business owner who is just as tough a negotiator as the sharks and it could raise tensions on the sets while making things interesting. That’s what happened when Justin Baer showed up pitching his firm Collars & Co. The Maryland-based entrepreneur asked for $300,000 for just a 4% equity in his company which none of the sharks were ready to give.

However, Justin had a solid business that specialized in producing casual polos with dress collars. At the time of filming, the company had made a whopping $5.4 million in sales at 20% net profit. That was what attracted three of the five sharks after Lori Greiner and Daymond John were out since the former didn’t believe the product was in their wheelhouse and the latter just hated the overall look of sweaters over dress shirts. It was the other three sharks who wanted to be part of this fast-growing company.

Screenshot of Justin Baer pitching Collars & Co. on
Screenshot of Justin Baer pitching Collars & Co. on "Shark Tank" (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Kevin O’Leary made a first offer of $300,000 for 10% of the company. Justin was not okay with giving away that much of what he built and scoffed at the offer before saying no as per CNBC Make It. This came as a shock to some of the other sharks since Mr. Wonderful doesn’t usually make an offer for just 10% of a company. Mark Cuban and Peter Jones also teamed up with the exact same offer but as Justin refused to budge, all three decided to say no.

For any business owner, getting multiple offers and not taking any on “Shark Tank” just didn’t make sense. Justin might have been steadfast in what he wanted but even he realised that he was letting go of a big opportunity. So he stuck around on the stage for a bit more. Jones and Cuban made him the same offer again, this time with $700,000 as a line of credit along with the $300,000 for 10%. The entrepreneur had no choice but to step back and take it.

 

 

After the deal was done, Cuban said that Justin reminded him of himself. “He reminded me of me, I’m not going to lie. When you’re young, you don’t know what you don’t know. I did a lot more talking than listening,” he said. He and Jones had questions about how the three would work together but those doubts have surely been laid to rest as Collars & Co. is one of the biggest “Shark Tank” success stories today.

As per a report in Screen Rant, the company recorded a 300% rise in website traffic after the episode was aired in 2022. Both Cuban and Jones are active partners to this day and have mentored Justin to become a successful clothing line business owner. “Mark and Peter have been awesome. They are in touch and always extremely responsive. I’ve gone back and forth with Mark on email some nights until 1:00 am,” he said.

 

The report also states that the company currently has more than 200,000 customers worldwide. It’s safe to say that the Collars & Co. owner would probably have regretted it had he walked away from the stage that day without accepting an offer.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
7 minutes ago
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
Everyone in the studio was shocked for a moment before they all saw the funny side of things.
2 hours ago
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
Watches have always been valuable items but this woman had no idea just how much these ones were.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
Some have even called out Ryan Seacrest for awarding the win despite the incorrect pronounciation.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
Items from the Olympics usually end up in some museum but this one was different and unexpected.
1 day ago
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
The strategy is considered unpleasant by a lot of fans since it involves cutting down another player's chances instead of making a better bid.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
The veteran host proved his worth as an unbiased judge of the popular game show.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
2 days ago
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
COSTCO
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
Some notions just sound too scary and real to simply ignore them as unverified.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
It's important to remember that it has only been a few months for Ryan Seacrest in his role as host.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
Any product can be a success if it can used and marketed in the right way and this kid has proven it.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
The cast of the show seemed dumbfounded and helpless as this was unfolding before their eyes.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
The popular game show has always had contestants who aren't able to handle the excitement.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
White did apologize in the comments but it wasn't for something viewers thought she said.
5 days ago
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
Cuban doesn't usually get emotional, which made this a special episode of "Shark Tank."
5 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
Harvey was unable to believe what just happened and stood there staring at the screen.
6 days ago
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
WALMART
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
Thousands of people have faith in Walmart products but one should always be careful before buying.
6 days ago