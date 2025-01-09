ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.

Ever since he got his six-figure deal on "Shark Tank", there has been no turning back.
PUBLISHED 39 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing entrepreneur Neal Hoffman and a photo of Lori Greiner on Shark Tank (Cover image source: X | @ABCSharkTank and ABB)
Screenshots showing entrepreneur Neal Hoffman and a photo of Lori Greiner on Shark Tank (Cover image source: X | @ABCSharkTank and ABB)

For more than a decade, “Shark Tank” has been inspiring people and encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate by creating success stories on reality TV. One such success story is Mensch on a Bench, a company founded in 2013 by Neal Hoffman. By December of 2014, he got himself a $150,000 investment on the show. Little did he know that the time that it would only take a year before some big industry players took notice of a product that addressed a need in the market.

At the time, there were several mascots for the most popular American festival, Christmas. This was not the case for the Jewish festival of Hannukah which takes place around the same time. Hoffman saw that there was a gap in the market and capitalized on it with Mensch on a bench. In his pitch on “Shark Tank”, he said that every package came with a 12-inch Mensch doll, a bench for the same, and a book that told the story of Moshe the Mensch.

Screenshot showing Neal Hoffman with Mensch on a Bench on
Screenshot showing Neal Hoffman with Mensch on a Bench on "Shark Tank" (Image source: X | @ABCSharkTank)

Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec had bought 15% of the company for $150,000 at the time. It was not long before others also started to show interest in investing in the Hanukkah-centric company. It was reported by Inc. that in 2015, Pilgrim Studios had bought film and TV rights for Moshe the Mensch for a nominal fee for six months.

Hoffman was tight-lipped about the figure at the time but said that the studio would have to purchase the rights at a higher price after six months. Pilgrim wanted to make an animated special featuring Moshe but did not use the story told in the book. They even reportedly matched the Sharks’ offer for a stake in the company but the founder refused to give up any more of what he had created.

 

The Pilgrim deal, in all probability, paid dividends for Hoffman since Mensch on a Bench is popular across the country today. It has been more than 10 years since he got his deal on “Shark Tank” and he went on to make full use of the opportunity, funds and exposure, for which he is quite proud. "What I created was like the Forrest Gump of Judaism,” he said as per WCPO.

Hoffman said that the sales have been good in 2024 and that the product line has expanded from Moshe to a Snow Mensch, Mitzvah Moose, Dreidel Dog, a Jewnicorn, and a talking grandmother doll called Ask Bubbe. It’s safe to say that Business has been going fantastically well for the now-veteran entrepreneur.

 

He was always passionate about the toy industry to begin and was also an executive at Hasbro before starting Mensch on a Bench. "I never wanted to leave toys ... I got off track when I left Hasbro, (Mensch on a Bench) allowed me to get back on track," Hoffman explained. It’s safe to say that it will take a lot for Hoffman to completely sell off his business given what it means to him.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
Ever since he got his six-figure deal on "Shark Tank", there has been no turning back.
39 minutes ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
15 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
After examining the stone cooler, the expert called it a "monumental piece of American stoneware".
2 days ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
There are plenty of wrong answers but some are completely unbelievable for hosts and audiences alike.
4 days ago
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
ECONOMY & WORK
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
Viewers labelled the meat used in the steak sandwiches as 'mystery meat'.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
6 days ago
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
6 days ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
6 days ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
7 days ago
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
Jan 1, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
Jan 1, 2025
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
Jan 1, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
What makes her story so intriguing is that she set up the entire business all by herself.
Dec 31, 2024
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
Online shopping has increased convenience but opened doors for scammers as well.
Dec 31, 2024
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
Necessity can sometimes bring out the best in people and that's exactly what happened in this case.
Dec 30, 2024
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
COSTCO
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
Dec 30, 2024
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
Dec 30, 2024
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
ECONOMY & WORK
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
Speaking to Fox Digital, Judy Sheindlin shared her tips that work outside the courtroom as well.
Dec 29, 2024
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
ECONOMY & WORK
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
The discovery left viewers stunned but many of them had a complaint to make.
Dec 29, 2024