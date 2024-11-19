ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day

The woman got an email that looked authentic with the transaction platform's logo at first.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representational image showing an old woman checking her phone (Cover image source: Getty Images | Iuliia Burmistrova)
Representational image showing an old woman checking her phone (Cover image source: Getty Images | Iuliia Burmistrova)

Online platforms have opened up avenues for people to interact and conduct business with anyone across the globe. But, the anonymity that social media users enjoy has also made others vulnerable to fraudulent schemes in the digital landscape. It is particularly tough for older folks who have spent a major part of their lives without the internet. One such elderly woman, who listed a table for sale on Facebook Marketplace, was caught off guard when she was targeted by a scammer. Sandra Pond from Canada was just trying to get rid of an old table and thought that someone might be interested in buying it online. This is when she decided to post an ad on Facebook Marketplace asking $30 for the piece of furniture. After the listing got a response almost immediately, she thought, "Gosh, I should have asked for more," according to CBC.

 

The potential customer who responded later told her that he wasn't in town and asked if she would hold on to the table for some time. He offered to pay the full amount via Interac (a common online payment method in Canada) in exchange. Pond then sent her email address and immediately received an email indicating that the person in question had sent her $30. Since the email looked authentic with an Interac logo, the woman didn't think twice before clicking on a link and entering her account details.

Hacker using laptop | (Image Source: Getty Images | Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao)
Representational image showing a hacker at work online | (Image Source: Getty Images | Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao)

After she entered her banking information, a loading symbol began spinning on the page and a note instructed her not to refresh it. Pond grew suspicious when the page failed to load and decided to stop the process after realizing something wasn't right. "In retrospect, I was thinking afterward, 'A few minutes while I take all your money,'" she said. Pond then got an email from the bank asking her to change her password and instead of following through, she called her bank. They told her that they had locked the account since someone had tried to withdraw $3,000, which was her daily limit. Thankfully, both Pond and her bank acted just in time to stop the scammer from withdrawing $3,000 every day. 

Phishing credit card for information | (Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Dazeley)
Representational image describing phishing credit card for information | (Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Dazeley)

After Pond reset her account and got everything back on track, she decided to connect with the scammer on Facebook and called him out after which the buyer deleted his account. Pond was relieved after she was able to save her money and wanted to share her story in hopes of spreading awareness. "If you aren’t checking your account every day, this could happen to you," she told the publication. "It just makes you shake, it just makes you think, ‘Wow, how easy it is for them to scam you.'"

According to Statista, the number of cybercrime incidents including online fraud have only increased from 467,000 in 2019 to more than 880,000 in 2023. According to the reports, monetary losses caused by cyber criminals have also seen a spike from $3.5 billion to $12.5 billion in the same time frame.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
NEWS
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
The woman got an email that looked authentic with the transaction platform's logo at first.
1 hour ago
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
NEWS
Dad gives his 6-year-old son $600 to buy whatever he wants — how he spent it moved him to tears
The child was putting items in the shopping cart but then suddenly started unloading it.
4 hours ago
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
WALMART
Struggling 82-year-old Walmart cashier can finally retire — all thanks to a stranger who raised $100,000
The man was finally able to pay off his debt and spend time with his family in Florida after years.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after learning the value of 'national treasure' blanket behind his chair
The guest got emotional since the family hadn't seen much wealth for generations.
1 day ago
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
NEWS
A 93-year-old grandma was fighting a legal battle for her land. Then, Snoop Dogg stepped in to help.
Apart from the hip-hop legend, NBA star Kyrie Irving was another celebrity among the donors.
1 day ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
1 day ago
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
NEWS
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is most known for his role on syndicated tv show 'Two and a Half Men.' How much are reruns paying him?
2 days ago
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
COSTCO
Costco member reveals the 'worst part' about being a member — and it's oddly relatable
Others commented sharing their own experiences with salespeople pestering them.
3 days ago
Fan asks Jelly Roll to pay her $40,000 college tuition at a concert — his response changed her life
NEWS
Fan asks Jelly Roll to pay her $40,000 college tuition at a concert — his response changed her life
The woman said that Jelly Roll's music had inspired her to overcome bullying and alcoholism.
3 days ago
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
NEWS
Mom tells gamer son not to play Fortnite — he wins $1 million and gifts her a new home instead
Jaden became the youngest millionaire in the history of e-sports after his performance at the tournament.
4 days ago
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
NEWS
Struggling woman with toddler cleans a stranger's home for $2 — not realizing it would soon be hers
The woman had been struggling financially as her parents were old and she had to care for the toddler.
4 days ago
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
WALMART
Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise
The rapper's albums have been topping charts and he has been on cloud nine while preparing for a tour.
4 days ago
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
NEWS
Woman shopping at thrift store finds an original Vera Wang wedding dress — but there's one problem
There were several users who pointed out that the store got the dress for free and still sold it for more than $700.
4 days ago
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
WALMART
Walmart customer claims staff held him 'hostage' for not showing receipt for the $344 TV he bought
The shopper said that he didn't want any coupons or freebies but wanted Walmart to change its policies.
4 days ago
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
WALMART
Walmart finds a clever way to track customers and it starts even before you buy anything online
The retail giant calls it a solution that helps suppliers understand the shoppers even better.
4 days ago
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
NEWS
North Carolina woman stops at gas station to buy an orange juice — walks out $250,000 richer
The winner just looked at the newly launched holiday themed tickets and found them attractive.
4 days ago
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
NEWS
Amazon is selling a 'durable' 2-bedroom tiny home — and it's among the cheapest in the market
Apart from the affordable prices and low maintenance, people are also preferring tiny homes for sustainable living.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' guest loses out on $75,000 with one of the 'craziest' answers in show history
Viewers of the show labelled her guess as one of the craziest answers in the show's history.
5 days ago
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
WALMART
Walmart worker reveals the sneaky way they find out when someone is stealing at self-checkout
The firm that provides the tech has been associated with Walmart for 25 years now.
5 days ago
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
NEWS
Guy tries to scam followers claiming his mom wants to kick him out — then she enters the livestream
The streamer was exposed by another user who was later blocked by him for asking questions.
5 days ago