Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."

There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" (Cover image source: Facebook/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right" (Cover image source: Facebook/The Price Is Right)

"The Price is Right" keeps audiences glued to screens with a combination of games that are both fun and challenging. But in the process of getting creative the show's team sometimes makes games that are almost impossible for contestants to win. Different people have different opinions about which games are easy and which ones are tough. As host, Drew Carey is one man who has seen contestants take a shot at all the games multiple times. According to him, Stack The Deck and That’s Too Much are a couple of games that are tougher than the rest.

Stack The Deck is usually played for a car and the contestant receives seven massive playing cards, each containing a digit. Five of those digits combined in the correct order reveal the price of the car. Two grocery items and one price are then displayed to the customer. They’ve to guess the item worth the price displayed. If they do so correctly, they get to choose a number from the cards that corresponds to a digit in the price of the car. This happens three times before the contestant can guess the price of the car.

 

That’s Too Much is a bit simpler as contestants get to see 10 possible prices for the car in ascending order. They win the car if they can correctly guess the one that is higher than the actual price of the car. "So when I see those, I’m like, ‘Oh man, you’re stuck with a tough one,” Carey said about the two games as per TV Insider.

When it comes to the easier games, the veteran host believes that Cliff Hangers is one that has a fairly decent success rate. “Even though the money on Cliff Hangers isn’t great compared to the other pricing games we have – you don’t get a car if you’re playing Cliffhangers or anything like that, but it’s totally winnable,” he added.

 

The tougher a game the more satisfying it is to see someone win at it. That is especially true when a contestant has a poor start to proceedings. It happened to a woman named Lisha, who was playing for a brand-new Chevrolet car. She was playing Stack The Deck but got off to a horrible start. Lisha guessed the price of only one grocery item correctly out of three, meaning that only one digit of the car’s price was revealed.

She had to wing the rest of it and it seemed highly unlikely that she’d be successful. The number that was revealed was a '4' right in the middle of the price of the car. She then picked ''2 as the first number, '1' as the second number, '5' as the fourth number, and '9' as the fifth and final number. So the price of the car, as per Lisha, came to $21,459.

 

As the actual price of the car was revealed, everyone in the studio held their breath. There was no disappointment as Lisha had pulled a rabbit out of the hat. She guessed the car’s price accurately and went home with a Chevrolet and a ton of good memories.

