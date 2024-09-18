ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for

The boxes of popular, rare, and vintage LEGO sets may be valuable. Before you throw them away, find out if the LEGO boxes are worth anything.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Source: Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
Source: Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
Your kids loved playing with LEGOs when they were younger, but now that they’ve gone off to college, you may find yourself wondering what to do with all those LEGO sets that may be missing pieces and have been sitting on the shelf for years. Don’t throw them out just yet.
 

You may actually be sitting on a goldmine or at least some extra money if you sell them. Keep reading to find out if LEGO boxes are worth anything. We've got all the details.

Are LEGO boxes worth anything?

Many adults collect LEGO sets and will pay good money for certain boxes. Even an empty LEGO box that used to hold all the necessary parts to build a Star Wars ship or Black Knights castle may be worth something.

eBay listing for a LEGO box.
Source: eBay
 

The website BrickLink.com currently has over 7,500 original LEGO boxes for sale. On eBay, someone is selling just the box for a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, The Razor Crest, for almost $129.

Buyers may be looking to replace the LEGO box for a set where the box was lost or destroyed. Regardless of the reasons why, you could make some decent money selling LEGO boxes you have around your house.

What factors impact the value of LEGO boxes?

How much you can make selling your LEGO boxes depends on certain factors. Factors that impact the potential value of your LEGO box include:

  • The popularity of the LEGO set the box was for

  • How old the LEGO box is

  • How rare the LEGO box set is

 

A simple Google search of “most valuable LEGO sets” can provide information on which sets are bringing in top dollars. Chances are, if the LEGO set is valuable, so is the box.

A pile of random LEGOs
Source: Getty Images

The website Work+Money lists 40 of the most valuable LEGO sets ever sold, many of which are related to the Star Wars franchise. The top 10 most valuable LEGO sets, according to Work+Money, are:

  1. LEGO Moulding Machines (#4000001)

  2. Monorail Airport Shuttle (#6399)

  3. Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Millennium Falcon (#10179)

  4. Grand Carousel (#10196)

  5. Statue of Liberty (#3450)

  6. Black Seas Barracuda (#6285)

  7. Star Wars Death Star II (#10143)

  8. Maersk Line Container Ship (#1650)

  9. Taj Mahal (#10189)

  10. Fantasy Era Castle Giant Chess Set (#852293)

How can I identify valuable LEGO boxes?

The best way to determine the value of a LEGO box you have is by searching sites like eBay and BrickLink.com to see what other sellers are pricing their boxes at. Don’t just look at the current listings for sale, but also check the sale prices on recently sold items.

 
LEGO sets on a shelf at a store
Source: Getty Images

Where can I sell my LEGO boxes?

You can sell your LEGO boxes on LEGO-specific marketplaces like BrickLink.com or other sites like eBay, Mercari, or Facebook Marketplace.

Or you can sell them to retailers that will buy the boxes from you and then resell them, matching them with the LEGO set that the box was intended for. ThePlasticBrick.com is an online retailer of used and out-of-production LEGO sets that may be interested in buying your LEGO boxes.

This article originally appeared on 5.9.23.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
MONEY 101
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
The boxes of popular, rare, and vintage LEGO sets may be valuable. Before you throw them away, find out if the LEGO boxes are worth anything.
6 hours ago
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
MONEY 101
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
People collect all sorts of things, and if you have old National Geographic Magazines lying around, you may wonder if they're worth anything.
1 day ago
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
What are some things you didn't know you could pawn? You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
1 day ago
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
4 days ago
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands — especially certain movies.
5 days ago
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
MONEY 101
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
6 days ago
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
MONEY 101
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
6 days ago
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
MONEY 101
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
The strategy has allowed the company to save millions of gallons of fuel, and time.
Sep 10, 2024
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
MONEY 101
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
When he checked his PayPal account, there was $92,233,720,368,547,800 in it.
Sep 9, 2024
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
Sep 6, 2024
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
MONEY 101
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
In one such hack, social media influencers are explaining to the public how they can exploit Section 179 to get maximum tax savings.
Sep 2, 2024
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
MONEY 101
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
Pang Gek Tang, founder of Surrey Hills Grocer, tried her hands at 5 businesses before finding success.
Aug 26, 2024
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
Aug 24, 2024
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
MONEY 101
Chef's incredible 6-1 method saves you big money on groceries and makes shopping a lot easier
The 6-1 method suggests buying six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one treat for yourself.
Aug 20, 2024
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
MONEY 101
‘World's luckiest man’ was dead for 14 minutes, then he came back and won the lottery twice
Bill Morgan, a trucker from Australia, achieved the miraculous feat back in 1999.
Aug 18, 2024
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
MONEY 101
Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears
The retired man shared that he had never ever won anything apart from the "love of a lovely lady".
Aug 8, 2024
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Woman wins $1 million lottery after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Aug 6, 2024
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman unexpectedly got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
Aug 2, 2024
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
MONEY 101
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
Shaq says the strategy isn't about making money but it did pay off monetary dividends as well.
Jul 29, 2024
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
MONEY 101
Teacher sparks debate over method to teach kids finance, including 'desk rent' charges
Students earn one brain buck per day for showing up and extra by contributing to discussions, being responsible, and so on.
Jul 22, 2024