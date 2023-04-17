Home > Personal Finance > Fast Money Source: Getty Images Unleash Your Inner Builder: 10 Most Expensive LEGO Sets in the World Love playing with LEGOs? If you've collected the most expensive LEGO sets, you may have a treasure of plastic building blocks sitting in your attic! By Kate Zuritsky Apr. 17 2023, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

Today, LEGOs have evolved from plastic building blocks to Master Builders and Mindstorms with programmable bricks and motorized parts.LEGO, the plastic building-block toys founded in 1932, were the best-selling toys among U.S. children in the 70s. The name of these brilliant bricks comes from the Danish words LEG GODT, meaning "play well." If you’ve been an avid lover and collector of LEGOs for decades, you may have a gold mine sitting in your attic. Here at the 10 most expensive LEGO sets.

These are the 10 most expensive LEGO sets.

Over the decades, LEGOs have become iconic toys that are also a lucrative investment. Depending on factors like rarity, condition, and market trends, your vintage LEGO set could be worth thousands of dollars today. Let's take a look at the 10 most valuable LEGO sets.

10. 2017 Creator Expert Taj Mahal ($2,865)

Featuring over 5,900 pieces, the Taj Mahal is one of the largest LEGO models ever created and dedicated to one of the world's most famous and impressive structures. This set consists of highly detailed structures like facades, sweeping arches, balconies, and windows. While it may take you a lot of time to recreate, it may also take you some time to save up for this purchase since it's currently reselling for almost $3,000.

9. 2014 LEGOLAND Train Inside Tour Set ($3,565)

The LEGOLAND Train is an exclusive set that was given to attendees of the 2014 LEGO Inside Tour. Featuring 548 pieces and seven minifigures, there were only about 160 of these sets created, making them a collector's item. The current value for an unopened box is estimated to be around $3,565 with an opened box fetching around $2,250 depending on the condition.

8. 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Antonio's Pizza-Rama ($4,276)

LEGO's Antonia's Pizza-Rama is pretty rare these days and created for the New York Comic-Con 2012. This 57-piece Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set was released in 2012 and designed as a triangular pizza box used to hold a single slice of pizza promoting TMNT's love of pizza. Due to the rarity, the price for an unopened set was last seen on eBay for $4,276.

7. 2012 Piper Airplane LEGO Inside Tour Exclusive ($5,379)

The Piper Airplane was given exclusively to attendees of the 2012 LEGO Inside Tour and only 53 copies were made. Designed after the first airplane that the LEGO group acquired in 1962, this 795-piece set is extremely rare and comes with an airplane, airport, and a few minifigures. Due to its rarity, this LEGO set is estimated to be worth around $5,379 today in brand-new condition.

6. 2009 Ole Kirk’s House LEGO Set ($5,500–$8,000)

This exclusive 910-piece set released in 2009 was given to attendees of the 2009 LEGO Inside Tour. Only 32 hand-numbered copies of the customer model of LEGO founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen's house were created. The current value of this super rare, autographed, and numbered set is estimated to be between $5,500 and $8,000 in brand-new condition.

5. 2003 Cloud City Lego Star Wars Set ($8,990)

LEGO's 2013 release of Star Wars Cloud City was based on the Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. This exclusive 698-piece set comes with seven minifigures including Hans Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Boba Fett. This investment piece is estimated to be worth around $8,990 in brand-new condition.

4. 1979 Space Command Center ($10,400)

One of the most valuable LEGO sets today, the 1979 Space Command Center retailed for $24.99, but today it's worth around $10,400. Only 493 Space Command Centers were sold in the U.S. This limited-edition, 189-piece set is very old, but also very rare. The first set to contain a crater baseplate, in brand-new condition, this classic set can fetch anywhere from $5,602 up to over $10,000.

3. 1978 LEGO Castle ($11,565)

Released in 1978, the LEGO Castle is a 761-piece set that includes 14 minifigures. This version was only released in Europe, the U.K., Australia, and Canada. Incredibly rare and expensive, the current value for the "Yellow Castle" in brand-new condition is around $10,056–$11,565 and has a yearly gain of about 13 percent, making it an excellent investment piece.

2. 2007 Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Series Millennium Falcon ($15,000)

Released in 2007, the Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon is a 5,197-piece Star Wars set with 5 minifigures. As one of the most valuable LEGOs to date, a first edition in an airtight case fetched $15,000 at a Las Vegas auction. Part of the Ultimate Collector's series, the current value of a brand-new Millennium Falcon in a sealed box is estimated to be around $2,675.

1. 2015 H.C. Andersen’s Clumsy Hans ($15,940)

At the top of the list is the 2015 edition of H.C. Andersen's Clumsy Hans, which is incredibly rare and valuable because only 80 LEGO ambassadors received a copy of this set at the 2015 Inside Tour. Each box has handwritten in numbers 1–80 in and there are two printed pieces inside: one is a tile with "1 MIIL" and the other tile is printed with "LEGO Inside Tour 2015." A brand-new, unopened H.C. Andersen's Clumsy Hans is estimated around $15,940 today with average gain of about 30 percent.

Are LEGO sets a good investment?

According to a recent study by the Research in International Business and Finance Journal, owning a rare LEGO set can be worth more than gold.

