Pawn Stars tell guest his 1950s dollar bill is now worth thousands — as it's signed by two historic men

Jared took his bill to one of the most famous pawn shops where they told him it was worth a small fortune.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A dollar bill is sometimes way more than its face value. A man recently found out that one of his dollar bills which had been collecting dust for years was actually worth thousands. Jared took his bill to one of the most famous pawn shops where they told him it was worth thousands. What made the bill so special was the two autographs on it. The bill was signed by Walt Disney and Ronald Reagan.

Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars
Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars

Jared, who had bought the bill at a private auction, said that the bill was from the 50s. That timeline was backed by the Pawn Stars who revealed Walt Disney and Ronald Reagan’s most well-known appearance together was on the opening day of Disneyland back in 1955. According to Jared, he believes that he can easily get around $4,300. However, Pawn Star's Corey disagrees. "I know it looks old but it’s still worth $1," Corey said, via The Sun.

Soon, the two were seen seeking clarification from Steve, a professional, who confirmed that the two signatures were authentic and valued the bill at $3,000. In another episode, two $1,000 bills were brought to the show. They were signed by Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger. The bill's owner, Kurin, also had two $500 bills that both men signed. He said that the bills were gifted by a wealthy friend and he hoped to sell them to buy an engagement ring for his partner. After the signature expert authenticated them, the bills were evaluated to be worth $12,000. 

 

Many things make bills valuable. For example, certain serial numbers read backward commonly referred to as palindromes are also pretty sought after. Other things like repeated digits in the serial number and early serial numbers of a printed year such as "1" or "4"  are also known to be extremely rare and, therefore valuable. Somebody with a "First Charter National $10 bill: These $10 bills were first printed before 1874 also want to get their bills evaluated as these bills tend to sell for $650 for poor-condition ones to over $13,000 for the ones in mint condition.

1976 bill | Getty Images | Blank Archives
1976 bill | Getty Images | Blank Archives

Other examples include, the first $10 paper bills in the U.S. were introduced in 1861. These bills feature President Abraham Lincoln’s portrait along with some intricate engravings and geometric lathe patterns. At the time these bills were redeemable in gold or silver at seven specific banks around the nation. One such bill reportedly sold for an eye-watering $381,875 at auction in 2014. There are also bills like the 1880's legal tender of $10 and 1915's $10 Federal Reserve bank note with only 29 known bills in the world. 

According to WealthyNickel.com, one of the best ways to find out if your bill is a real treasure is to locate the series date which can be seen near the portrait on the bill. Moreover, look for a star (*) which often indicates that it is one of the replacement bills that tend to sell for more due to their rarity.

