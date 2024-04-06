Here's how Content Creators are Having the Last Laugh Thanks to Costco's Generous Return Policy

At a time when brick-and-mortar retail chains are competing with e-commerce sites that offer convenience and more options, making it easy for people to secure discounts and return products is an essential part of the overall strategy. Among them, Costco is renowned for its lenient return policy, which is often lauded by customers and has recently gained viral attention on the internet. A TikTok user (@herzy1000) garnered an impressive 9.4 million views with a humorous take on the Costco return policy. The comedian, in his caption, humorously admitted, "I made this video because I thought it was funny and needed to create something that day. I've only been to a Costco once, so it's possible this is entirely fabricated."

Crafting the skit meticulously, he portrayed a customer character approaching the counter, straight-faced, and requesting to return a nonstick pan simply because "it's sticky now." The Costco employee, portrayed randomly, responds with a nonchalant "Okay, no problem. Here's your refund."

The TikToker then portrayed another customer in the video returning a couch she had purchased seven years ago. The reason? Simply because she "doesn't like it anymore." When asked for proof of purchase, she had none. However, the resourceful employee noticed the code on the couch and proceeded to process a refund to her Visa card.

Following this, another customer appeared to return a rotisserie chicken purchased just 24 hours prior.

In response to the video, many TikTok users shared their own humorous takes, as @Nathan Mayes commented, "My mom returned me to Costco. They asked for a receipt, and she said the hospital didn’t give her one, but they found it, so I lived in Costco for 8 years." Another user named @sirksF1lasershop commented, "The best one is bringing back your Xmas tree in January because it dies."

There were also those who shed light on the reality behind the process. @El Heffa Chorizo wrote, "Costco's return policy is amazing but you have to stand in line for 30 minutes." "Costco employee here. The worst is when someone returns a bunch of unopened food like meat. 'We bought too much,' and we have to throw it away," shared @Madison Lloyd. @Alex commented, "As a Costco employee I’ve seen someone return a used toilet."

A TikTok user, @Rolliepolliepanda, made a hilarious statement, "For the couch, you also should’ve said it’s sticky now." @yumbonbon commented, "True. But if you abuse it enough, they will cancel your membership. They’ve done it." @X0 wrote, "Cheat code for the broke folks for summer: Get a portable AC from Costco right before summer and return it after summer still in the return policy time frame."

"People have no shame. At my Costco, people return Halloween costumes and Christmas decorations after the end of the celebration," @jmit757 shared. @Melissa Navarro-Rojo commented, "I returned an open bag of coffee beans cuz I didn't like it. I only used beans for one brew, I had my receipt but was so nervous."

Costco's website proudly states, "With few exceptions, Costco has a 100% satisfaction guarantee." This assurance means that if members aren't fully satisfied with a purchase, they have the freedom to return it to any Costco warehouse, even if they don't have a receipt.

