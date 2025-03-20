'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair wins a car and sweetly hugs the model in wild celebration

It was perhaps one of the most heartwarming moments in the show's decades-long history.

“The Price is Right” is a game show where people of all ages and backgrounds have used their skills with a stroke of luck to win big and realize their dreams. It's also known for a host who has empathy for contestants and an audience that joins players in celebrations and also stands with them after a loss. In one of the episodes, things turned awkward when a contestant in a wheelchair won a treadmill, but there was also a special moment when a person with disability left fans with tears of joy.

The contestant was a man named Travon and he was unable to walk and, therefore was in a wheelchair. He was one of the few contestants in a wheelchair to have made it to the stage so it was a special moment regardless.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

Travon was playing the Range Game in which the contestant was required to guess in what range the price of his prize was. In this case, it was a brand-new car. When the marker reached the preferred range, the contestant had to tell host Drew Carey to press a button that would stop the machine at that range. Travon looked to the crowd for help as he played and stopped at a range in which $19,500 was almost right in the middle. It was then time to reveal the price of the car and the contestant was nervously covering his hands over his face. That nervousness turned to joy within a matter of seconds as the price of the car was in the specified range. Travon wheeled his way over to the prize that he had won as his loved ones cheered him on in the studio audience.

Fans watching at home also loved the moment and expressed their joy in the comments under the clip on YouTube. “TEARS OF JOY,” one user wrote. “I'm chiming in to say that this is my nephew and I am SO proud of him and his win. This is one young man who does not let his disability get in his way. May God continue to bless you Tra,” another added. “He truly deserved to win that car as this was such a joyful moment for TPIR,” a comment read.

While some of these moments are truly heartwarming, it’s not always the case when a person with a disability shows up on “The Price is Right.” Sometimes, things can get a bit awkward. That’s what happened with a woman named Danielle Perez whose lifelong dream was to be a contestant on the show, as per Inside Edition.

Like Travon, she too was in a wheelchair and won a prize on the show. The only problem was that she won a treadmill. The contestant, however, was able to see the funny side of it. “I can appreciate this, the delicious irony that is being gifted something I have absolutely no use for,” she had said later on.