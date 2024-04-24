Restaurant Sues Woman Over 'Negative Review' | 'You Should Sue Them for Emotional Distress'

A woman's bad review sparks controversy, threats, and legal action against a Pittsburgh restaurant.

Putting out your honest reviews about restaurants or any service is pretty normal, and owners take the criticism well. But something absurd happened with Mel, and she posted a whole series on her TikTok handle (@kissedbymel) that gained a lot of traction. It all started when she left a negative review for Gordon's Tacos, a Mexican restaurant. Things escalated when the owner couldn't take the criticism and intentionally put her personal information under her review. What happened was, that Mel placed an order with the restaurant but the order was somehow messed up. To this, she called and wanted to sort it out but instead, things got heated. Reacting to this, Mel left a bad review about the owner as well as the outlet, and in return, the manager put out her info online, like her husband's name and her phone number.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@kissedbymel

This was not it. Somebody was constantly threatening her claiming to be the owner's wife and mentioning Mel's address and street. After all the mess, the TikTok user planned on recording all the events in a series of TikTok videos so that it works as proof. Later she came to know that the owner had filed a false police report against her, accusing her of harassing him and his employees. Adding to this, she is collecting all evidence such as phone calls and other screenshots so that she can present it in court with a lawyer. Later in the video, Mel was seen explaining that she had proof that she was telling the truth. But she was worried that because she's Black living in America, the judge might not believe her side of the story.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@kissedbymel

@mmillz90 commented, "What’s the purpose of the hearing? Are you suing?". @Kennedy commented, "Going through something similar rn. Place I boarded my dog put a SHOCK collar on him w/o me knowing. Someone on fb asked for boarding recommendations and I commented saying hey I would NOT use these". @ftasiababy commented, "Happened to me. Cops told me there was nothing that can be done. Hope this goes well for you!!". @KathyDominguez_ commented, "You should sue them for emotional distress. I’m sorry this is happening to you". @Cinnabun commented, "Please keep us updated! I never been in this situation but I do put reviews".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@kissedbymel

@ImDaFlyOne commented, "Make sure you got that phone bill with the call log so they can see all the calls after you left the review". @kellynu0 commented, "Having a lawyer will help. judges take you more seriously when you have a lawyer". @DrJ commented, "People could do a reverse phone lookup and get your info!!!! So sorry to hear you’re going through this". @Lex|Waxing & PMU PGH commented, "Omg this is insane. I’m also in Pittsburgh. I’m so sorry this happened to you! I’ve never heard of the place but it sounds like they deserved the bad review & so much more".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@kissedbymel

Despite some negative reviews, Gordo's managed to make the case against Mel. But she's planning to appeal the decision, and the majority of viewers in the comment section suggested she get a lawyer this time. And it looks like she's doing that, as there's now a GoFundMe to help pay for her legal fees.

You can follow Mel (@kissedbymel) to stay updated on the incident.