Broke heiress can't access $12 million fortune because she refuses her dad's only condition to get a job

A young Australian woman is allegedly being denied access to her $12 million inheritance as she refuses to fulfill her late father's one condition -- get a job. Clare Brown is entitled to her fortune but is not getting it as she doesn't meet the requirements set by her father. Meanwhile, she is living on welfare and is "constantly broke."

"I understand why these people want me to be a functioning member of society, however, you have to look at my diagnosis and realize that is not going to happen," she says, as per A Current Affair.

Brown is currently living in one of Sydney's western suburbs, with her wife Lauren, and their daughter, and her family is holding her to her late father's wishes. Her current life is nothing like the life she was used to. She grew up in the city’s east side, attended one of the best schools and had all the luxuries in the world. Brown's rich stock trader Chris gave her a $500 weekly allowance. She continued getting an allowance up until her father died in 2022. However, according to reports, he frequently cut her off as a result she was forced to ask for welfare from the government.

Christopher Brown died aged 75. Since his wife had already passed away, Clare became the sole heir to the bulk of his fortune.

Before Chris passed away, he left all his family fortune to her, with two conditions. Firstly, she had to get a job, and secondly, she needed to contribute something to society.

"I have called myself a broke millionaire because I am broke constantly and can’t do anything about it," the 26-year-old woman said. "Give me what is rightfully mine. I am suffering. Can you please stop with the whole "me getting a job’? It’s not happening."

She added that her serious attention deficit will never allow her to fulfill these two conditions set by her father. She and Lauren say that she needs a to-do list to function and cannot take a job. However, her family says that these are simply excuses she makes to avoid getting a job.

"We’d like her to get a job and contribute to society. Instead of agreeing to her dead dad’s wishes, she turned around and sued her trust," Clare’s family told reporters. "We are at our wit's end. We have done nothing but love Clare."

When asked if she wanted to get a job, the 26-year-old said that the answer was both a yes and a no. "I understand why these people want me to be a functioning person in society, however, you have to look at my diagnosis," she said. "I just want what is rightfully mine. And I want these people to get out of their heads that I am ever going to get a job," she added, via Daily Mail UK.