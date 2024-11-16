ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the value of his rare $57 Omega watch

The man admitted that the watch had been handled roughly since he didn't know its real value.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
The gentleman who owned the watch was taken aback upon hearing the price | (Image Source: Antique Roadshow | Picture: BBC)
The gentleman who owned the watch was taken aback upon hearing the price | (Image Source: Antique Roadshow | Picture: BBC)

The realization that time is money has everyone racing ahead to make the most of every hour and minute in a day, but in this fast-paced life, few people care to pause and take a look at the value of the timepieces on their wrists. Such is the story of a man who was a guest on "Antiques Roadshow," where he admitted that he had handled his watch roughly because he wasn't aware of its true worth. On an episode of the BBC show, the British man offered his prized possession for an appraisal and narrated the backstory of how it ended up in his possession.

The man told timepiece connoisseur and former horological consultant, Richard Price, that it was his parents who purchased the watch for his 21st birthday around a year-and-a-half after he had joined the Merchant Navy, as he had requested a ' nice watch' to mark the occasion, according to Metro.

Omega Speedmaster Professional Apollo XI 35th Anniversary edition | (Image Source: Getty Images | Mlenny
Omega Speedmaster Professional Apollo XI 35th Anniversary edition | (Image Source: Getty Images | Mlenny)

After presenting an Omega Speedmaster Professional, the gentleman was informed by the expert that the accessory had a rich history. "We tend to call it the Moonwatch for the simple reason that the two boys, Armstrong and Aldrin, wore it on the Moon in July 1969. The first watch on the Moon," he explained. He also talked about how he got the watch from Hong Kong which excited the expert who said, "This is great. When you said Hong Kong, from the Far East."

The owner of the watch then pulled out a postcard written to his parents from Capetown, that read, ‘I’ve seen a watch, it might cost about £45 ($57).’ The postcard was accompanied by an important receipt which proved that the watch belonged to the gentleman.

 

While the watch was in a "slightly scruffy condition" it was still worth a lot. "used it fairly constantly up until around 1983. I was sailing dinghies quite a lot, so it got a bit of abuse," he said in the episode. The watch which had never been reconditioned meant that all the parts and features were still as they were in the 1960s. The expert referred to the watch as the Ultraman. "Made in 1968, only for a few months and most of them went out to the Far East," the owner said in the video. 

Price soon revealed the true worth of the watch saying, "I’m not gonna stick my neck out too much, but I’m gonna say, without any hesitation, it’s so rare, $50,000." The declaration was followed by gasps as the crowd was stunned to hear the price. 

Antique wrist watches | Getty Images | Douglas Sacha
Representational image of antique wrist watches | (Image source: Getty Images | Douglas Sacha)

In another such story, a US Army veteran was taken aback after realizing the true worth of his Rolex which was bought in 1975. David, who was the owner of the  1971 Paul Newman Rolex Daytona had bought the watch for $345, which was a month's salary for him at that time, according to Forbes. He later brought the timepiece to the show "Antiques Roadshow," which was held in Fargo, North Dakota, thinking that it might be valuable. However, he never saw what was coming. 

Appearing on the show, he shared that he was stationed in Thailand when he first thought of buying a Rolex. Later when he was transferred he finally got the opportunity to buy it, and almost 45 years later, the watch was worth a whopping, $700,000.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the value of his rare $57 Omega watch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the value of his rare $57 Omega watch
The man admitted that the watch had been handled roughly since he didn't know its real value.
3 hours ago
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
It made her realize how it was something that her husband would never face.
2 days ago
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
3 days ago
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
5 days ago
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
The shiny blue suitcase itself made up for the investment and she made more startling discoveries.
5 days ago
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
6 days ago
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
7 days ago
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
ECONOMY & WORK
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
Getting struck by lightning and then surviving to win a lottery worth $1 million is next to impossible.
Nov 8, 2024
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
Nov 8, 2024
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
Parcells wrote the checks worth millions and never even asked the players to pay the money back.
Nov 7, 2024
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
ECONOMY & WORK
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
The way he lived and his chosen career path never gave anything away about his investments.
Nov 7, 2024
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
She also recommended taking time before responding to messages to gauge the person's real intentions.
Nov 6, 2024
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
ECONOMY & WORK
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
The revolutionary new ad-tech startup STIC has officially launched, enabling everyday drivers to turn their vehicles into rolling billboards and earn extra income with each mile.
Nov 6, 2024
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
WALMART
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.
Nov 2, 2024
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
ECONOMY & WORK
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
People will receive a share of the massive settlement based on the number of bars that they bought between the given dates.
Nov 2, 2024
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
The expert that Harrison consulted gave valuations that were closer to what the seller was asking for.
Nov 2, 2024
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
ECONOMY & WORK
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
O'Leary's comments are backed by data showing how a vast majority of Americans need coffee to kick-start their day.
Nov 1, 2024
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
The man's wife refused to believe him since she was used to him playing pranks on her.
Oct 29, 2024
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
Oct 29, 2024
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon."
Oct 29, 2024