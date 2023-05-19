 Angelina Jolie Unveils Atelier Jolie, Her Sustainable Fashion Brand

Angelina Jolie has introduced to the world her sustainable fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, on Instagram. "I’m starting something new today — a collective where everyone can create," wrote the Oscar-winning actress Wednesday.

The launch follows similar projects such as Fenty Beauty, Skims, Rare Beauty and more led by successful stars.

Getty Images | Michael Loccisano

"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world," she added.

"It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

The brand also launched its own Instagram account which offered more information about its intention and goals.

"Atelier Jolie wants to join others in their effort to democratize the fashion industry, allowing the customers to have access to a collective of emerging designers and master artisans."

"There will also be an inclusive online resource for finding garment makers, making use of curated dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose.”

And a statement on the company website emphasizes diversity.

"We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," it read.

What is Sustainable Fashion?

The first question to ask yourself while looking for sustainable clothing or accessories is, "Will this last a long time?" Sustainability is all about operating in a way that can continue to work for years and decades to come, as per Green Dreamer. Sustainability is unfortunately not traditional. In contrast, traditional is fast fashion, churning out new collections like crazy and encouraging mindless consumption.

Fashion can and should be sustainable and this can be achieved in numerous ways. One can use organic materials, or biodegradable dyes to engineer patterns that are proven to generate zero waste. This industry is still in its early stages and evolving every day. With brands like these trying to elevate environmental standards, it's only a matter of time before we can see true changes, and might as well solve some real problems exclusive to this market, like dead stock.

Top Sustainable Brands Started By Celebrities

GXVE - Gwen Stefani

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

This beauty brand is created with keeping sustainability in mind. The lipsticks, eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes, and eyebrows pencils are formulated mindfully with no parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, and phthalates.

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin - Rihanna

Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

Rihanna's efforts to create an earth-conscious brand are really commendable. Her attention to detail, whether it be in omitting extra packaging or incorporating post-consumer recycled material into its bottles, has proved that one can generate profits while keeping sustainability a priority.

Rare Beauty -- Selena Gomez

Getty Images | Mike Coppola

The company's website says that it makes a "conscious effort to limit waste wherever possible" by using 100% recyclable boxes which are also responsibly sourced, FSC-certified materials, and printed with water-based ink."

"I wanted to create a brand that was thoughtfully made, inside and out," Gomez writes on the website.