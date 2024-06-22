Google to roll out AI-powered scam detection tools for Android phones soon

Google at the recent Google I/O 2024 annouced an inbuilt scam protector within Gemini that will work offline too!

Google just announced new scam detection tools coming to Android phones later this year as scammers are becoming increasingly adept at deceiving people, per Engadget. The tools, unveiled at Google I/O 2024, are curretly undergoing testing. AI is being used to identify con artists during chats. The AI will be scanning communication patterns for indications of scams. It will instantly notify you on your phone if it finds anything odd, allowing you to ascertain whether the person you are speaking with is a scammer.

Image Source: Google I/O 2024

Google gives an example of a "bank representative" asking for personal information like PINs and passwords. Since banks usually don't ask for this, the AI would flag it and send an alert. All this happens on your phone, so your information stays private. This feature won’t be available with Android 15 right away, and Google says they will share more details later this year. Users will need to opt-in to use the tool. With Android 15, Google is also introducing its Gemini chatbot directly to devices without needing a cloud connection. Along with the scam detection feature, the onboard AI will offer many new capabilities like understanding the context when using apps.

The tool looks for language and patterns associated with scams in chats and is powered by Gemini Nano, a simplified version of Google's massive language model that can run within Android smartphones without requiring an internet connection. The user receives real-time alerts if it finds something odd. Google emphasized that all processing takes place on the user's device, protecting the privacy of their interactions. Considering the rising global incidence of fraud, taking preventative action is essential.

Google has stated that customers will need to opt-in to use the scam call detection tool, but they haven't disclosed a precise release date. Google gave a demonstration of the functionality at the conference. For instance, the AI would identify suspicious activity and notify the user if calls posing as "bank representatives" requested urgent financial transfers or sensitive information like PINs.

Image Source: Google I/O 2024

Concerns about compatibility were also addressed by Google, which said that Gemini Nano is now supported on flagship models like the Samsung S24 series and Google Pixel 8 Pro, with plans to expand to additional smartphones in the future. The growing issue of scam operations, which have resulted in large financial losses, is what prompted this move. In an increasingly digital environment, Google hopes to improve user protection by using AI-driven security measures.

At the Google I/O keynote event, Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google, highlighted new AI-powered features coming to Android smartphones in the coming months. One standout feature is an upgrade to Circle to Search, the visual lookup tool currently available on select Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones. This upgrade will help students with their homework by allowing them to circle a prompt to solve problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs, and more. This enhancement, powered by Google's LearnLM technology, is expected to arrive later this year.