Bartender Shares Picture of Her Payslip; Sparks Debate About Tipping Culture

Tipping culture in the United States has become the subject of a debate across social media platforms, where users have sparked conversation on toxic practices. Amidst that, one bartender Bronté (@f.aa.ded), posted a video on why customers must tip the servers. She started the video by showing her payslip, revealing a total of 70.80 hours worked at an hourly pay rate of $2.1300. Based on her calculated hours and rate, she should have earned $150.81. However, she ended up receiving only a fraction of the amount.

She said, "I should’ve made $150.81. But because I have to have social security, Medicare, and the income tax taken out, I was paid $9.28." Viewers suggested she change her job, to which she said, "I enjoy bartending and serving; it's fun. However, I disagree with state laws that permit restaurants to pay below minimum wage and rely on customers to compensate for it."

Vincent Berardi, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and wealth advisor shared his perspective with CNBC, explaining, "Even if you're unable to tip the suggested 20%, you can adjust your tip based on your financial circumstances and your appreciation for the service received. Ultimately, the sentiment behind the tip matters the most."

A number of viewers also asked why she wasn't being paid the minimum wage. @A commented, "No mam, your bar/restaurant is getting free labor and that's not ok." Another user, @Author Brett Biaggio wrote, "This is why the US should be like every other developed nation and not have a tip culture. Businesses should pay your wages. Tips shouldn't be a thing."

"It’s not like that in California where I live. We get minimum wage plus tips. we get taxed but we still get a decent paycheck. How sad," remarked @deleteeeddddddddddd___. @m shared, "The people mad at this are the people who don’t tip lmao." @David Romain wrote, "No way man. I would quit that job and start a new career."

Some users suggested she switch jobs to make more money. @ge1991 commented, "Blame the business, not the customers keeping the business open." "I don’t get why people go to restaurants and can’t leave a decent tip like just go to a fast food place instead," wrote @Diego.

@Pam shared, "That’s why waiters and waitresses should work for their TIP not expect it just because we all work hard for our money!!!" @bestie chimed in, saying "Why is everyone shitting on her if you go to a bar or restaurant in America you have to tip." @Bambi commented, "I’m so over hearing entitled hospitality staff. Customers don’t owe your wage. Take it up with the companies ripping you off."

Tipping has evolved into a significant aspect of American culture, particularly within industries such as food service, hospitality, and transportation.

However, the system has sparked debate in recent times, with many arguing that the responsibility for fair compensation should fall on businesses rather than customers having to fill the gap. This shift in responsibility blurs the line between customer appreciation and business accountability, raising questions about the fairness and sustainability of the current tipping model.

