YouTube's Billion Views Club

YouTube, the video powerhouse, has transformed the way we consume content since its inception in 2005. From viral hits to cultural phenomena, the platform has birthed stars and united global audiences. As we take a look at the most-viewed YouTube videos ever, it's important to note that these digital creations have become more than just clips, they are cultural touchstones, connecting people across borders and generations.

1. “Baby Shark Dance” by Pinkfong (13.60 billion views)

"Baby Shark Dance," a global sensation originating from South Korean entertainment company SmartStudy, dethroned "Despacito" in 2020. This infectious tune surpassed 10 billion views by January 2022, etching itself into the cultural fabric. Love it or loathe it, Pinkfong's rendition has left an indelible mark on the past decade, solidifying its place as a YouTube classic.

2. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee (8.31 billion views)

Witness the power of YouTube as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" catapults to international stardom. Despite numerous remixes, the original Spanish version held the most-viewed crown until "Baby Shark Dance" emerged. The 2017 sensation remains a musical powerhouse, showcasing YouTube's influence on global music trends and its role in propelling songs to unprecedented heights.

3. “Johny Johny Yes Papa” by LooLoo Kids (6.84 billion views)

"Johny Johny Yes Papa," a peculiar rendition of a familiar melody that explores family lies and sugar abuse, was embraced by an Indian channel. It adds an unexpected touch to YouTube classics with meme-worthy content and quirky adaptations. Brace yourself for an unpredictable journey into the world of absurdity.

4. “Bath Song” by Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes (6.49 billion views)

The YouTube's most-viewed videos takes an odd turn with "Bath Song." This Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes creation, amassing over 5 billion views, blends tracks like "The Itsy-Bitsy Spider" and "Baby Shark Dance" into a hygiene-themed melody. Along with the great message, the video's uncanny valley undertones add a layer of charm.

5. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (6.13 billion views)

Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" is a genuine musical gem in YouTube's lineup. From his 2017 album, "Divide", the track's universal appeal reaffirms Sheeran's social media fandom. In a landscape dominated by quirky children's content, this true musical standout proudly holds its place among the most-viewed.

6. “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth (6.08 billion views)

"See You Again" transcends the typical music video, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the late Paul Walker. Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's emotional track from Furious 7 resonates deeply with viewers, turning YouTube into a canvas for powerful storytelling. This video underscores the platform's role in connecting audiences with poignant narratives beyond traditional music.

7. “Wheels on the Bus” by Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes (5.68 billion views)

Recognizable to anyone acquainted with toddlers, "Wheels on the Bus" is an earworm amplified on YouTube. Originally written by Verna Hills, this rhythmic nursery rhyme captivates young audiences, showcasing YouTube's influence in shaping early childhood experiences through entertaining and educational content.

8. “Phonics Song with Two Words” by ChuChu TV (5.55 billion views)

ChuChu TV's "Phonics Song with Two Words" combines entertainment with education, introducing children to the world of language. Despite its simplicity, the video's alphabetical journey offers valuable learning experiences. YouTube's ability to seamlessly integrate education and entertainment is showcased in this children's content that surpasses global pop sensations.

9. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars (5.08 billion views)

"Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars injects a dose of musicality into the YouTube charts. Winning Grammy Awards, this chart-topper breaks the monotony of children's content dominating the list. YouTube becomes a stage for celebrating musical diversity, reaffirming the platform's impact on shaping contemporary music trends.

10. “Learning Colors – Colorful Eggs on a Farm” by Miroshka TV (5.01 billion views)

Closing the list is "Learning Colors – Colorful Eggs on a Farm" by Miroshka TV. Geared towards children, this Russian video takes an unconventional approach to teaching colors. With interesting visuals and an unorthodox narrative, it stands out as a quirky inclusion in YouTube's most-viewed videos, illustrating the platform's diverse content landscape.

