A wildly expensive car, a diamond-studded collar for their dog, a million dollar food bill, and so forth. Celebrities can be quite indulgent, extravagant and impulsive. And why not? They can afford to go crazy. Sometimes, however, celebrity purchases can get so outlandish and so strange that it's akin to burning money.

Here are a few celebrity purchases that are unique, bizarre and ridiculous:

In 2007, Nicolas Cage outbid Leonardo DiCaprio and became the owner of a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus bataar skull that he reportedly bought for $276,000. The Face/Off star had to return the fossil to US authorities after it came to light that it was stolen from Mongolia. Cage returned it in 2015 to the authorities and wasn't paid anything in return.

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone, spent $1.5 Million for a crystal bathtub. "It's costing £1 million because I’ve got to reinforce the floor and I’ve had to pay for everyone's travel and the hauling back and polishing of the crystal," Tamara told Sydney Morning Herald.

Lady Gaga once spent a whopping $50,000 on a ghost detector and as per Glamour she takes it whenever she's touring. On top of this, she even hired a full team of paranormal investigators to inspect the venues before her performances.

Courteney Cox gifter her best friend Jennifer Aniston a $12,000 Chanel bicycle. Courtney reportedly bought a Chanel pushbike after Aniston expressed her desire to take up cycling. Courteney and Jennifer were together in the popular US TV show 'Friends'.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump bought a Boeing 757 from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and decorated it with gold and silk. The bathroom faucets were gold plated and the seat belt was done in 24-carat-gold.

Celine Dion reportedly had a Las Vegas hotel install a very powerful humidifier in her room. She insisted on the $2 million humidifier to ensure rest for her vocal cords in the desert environment.

Kim K bought the jacket for her daughter North as a Christmas gift when she was just 6. "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kardashian said on her Instagram at the time. She reportedly made the winning bid in an auction held by Julien's Auctions.

A luxury toilet seat was reportedly bought by Ben Affleck for his dear wife Jennifer Lopez. The seat, allegedly worth $105,000 was encrusted with pearls, rubies, diamonds, and sapphires with a layer of plastic for smoothness.

As per Contactmusic, Bono once forgot to carry his hat to a Charity concert in Italy, so he immediately arranged for a ticket so that the hat could be brought to him immediately. He reportedly paid for plane tickets, cab rides, insurance, and more.

The 57-year-old actor reportedly spends over $30,000 per month on wine that is flown over from all over the globe, as per Insider.

1. Katy Perry bought her then-fiancé Russel Brand, a $200,000 ticket to space.

2. Daniel Radcliffe bought a custom-made mattress worth a cool $17,000, from a century-old luxury mattress-making company.

3. Victoria Beckham bought a 24K gold mobile phone that is worth a whopping $36,000.

