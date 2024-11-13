ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores

It made her realize how it was something that her husband would never face.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Mid adult mom playfully smiles at toddler in shopping cart (Cover image source: Getty Images | SDI Productions)
Mid adult mom playfully smiles at toddler in shopping cart (Cover image source: Getty Images | SDI Productions)

Women have overcome social barriers to claim their rightful place in the workplace and other spaces, but society still has a long way to go before gender equality can be achieved. In a bid to start conversations needed to truly break the glass ceiling, book editor and writer Katie, better known as @katiewolfwrites on TikTok, highlighted problematic questions that are thrown at women when they step out in public without their children.

A woman talking about a questionon she was asked at the grocery store | (Image Source: TikTok | @katiewolfwrites)
Screenshot of the woman talking about a question she was asked at the grocery store | (Image Source: TikTok | @katiewolfwrites)

In the video, she talked about her trip to the grocery store where she was asked a question which was seemingly harmless, but also made her realize how it was something that her husband would never face. She started by mentioning, "I was at the grocery store checking and the woman saw that I had some baby items in my cart, she's like, 'Oh how old is your baby?'" In response to the question, the woman said that her child was six months old. "And the woman was like, 'Does your baby like coming to the grocery store with you'" Katie added. She then said how her child does like coming to the grocery store and how she has brought her a few times.

Woman talks about a weird conversation with a woman in a grocery store | (Image Source: TikTok | @)
Woman talks about a weird conversation with a woman in a grocery store in her video | (Image Source: TikTok | @katiewolfwrites)

This is when the other woman looked around and asked where the child is at the moment and who is watching her, to which Katie replied, "Her dad, she's home." Katie then realized how no one would ever ask these questions to her husband. "Like if he were at the grocery store checking out and had baby items, and nobody would ask him 'Oh where's you baby now? Who is watching her?' It was fine, the woman is very nice about it but it is like, why would you only ask moms these questions?"

Many viewers took to the comment section and shared anecdotes which further confirmed that women are still getting asked questions based on the restrictive gender norms. "I was asked this by the nurse at my doctor's appointment. Why do I need to explain where my children are at MY doctor's appointment?! I responded that that was a very gendered question. Like WHY?" @island_bc wrote. Another user @laurendelbosque_ talked about an incident that happened with her husband, "My husband gets so upset when moms say the dad is "babysitting,” he’s like "….but that’s their own kid?" Meanwhile @taytergate recollected, "When mine was a baby I went to my brother's wedding without my kid's mother. I had so many people, mostly women say "Oh you're brave."

Image Source: TikTok | @walter.white.paws
Comment questioning why men aren't asked about their children (Image Source: TikTok | @walter.white.paws)
Image Source: TikTok | @uptownlife
Comment highlighting male privilege (Image Source: TikTok | @uptownlife)

On the other hand, there were many who seemed to understand where the qurstion was coming from, "Babies should be with their mothers at that vital age and it’s normal for them to be with their mothers a lot at that age. It’s not that deep," @taylorswiftcultist added. "Because moms are the caretakers. That’s just how it is," @tessieDog1616 asserted

Even though a trend of more involved fathers is taking shape in America, women in still generally take care of their babies more than their partners. Back in 2021, a study by the Center for Global Development, revealed that women took 173 additional hours of unpaid child care leave last year, compared to 59 additional hours for men. Not only that, the study also revealed how during the COVID-19 pandemic women lost an estimated income of $800 billion due to increased demand for them to look after the household. 

@katiewolfwrites

the woman was being friendly, I know, but men don’t get this same reaction. No one tells men it’s so great and so sweet that their wife is watching the baby, do they?

♬ original sound - Katie | book editor + writer

 

You can follow Katie (@katiewolfwrites) on TikTok for more lifestyle content.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
It made her realize how it was something that her husband would never face.
3 hours ago
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
22 hours ago
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
2 days ago
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
The shiny blue suitcase itself made up for the investment and she made more startling discoveries.
3 days ago
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
3 days ago
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
4 days ago
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
ECONOMY & WORK
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
Getting struck by lightning and then surviving to win a lottery worth $1 million is next to impossible.
5 days ago
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
5 days ago
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL legend Bill Parcells quietly gave $4 million to help out 20 former players in ‘financial crisis’
Parcells wrote the checks worth millions and never even asked the players to pay the money back.
6 days ago
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
ECONOMY & WORK
A 92-year-old janitor built an $8 million fortune without anyone knowing. These are the 3 things he did.
The way he lived and his chosen career path never gave anything away about his investments.
6 days ago
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
Millennial woman loses $140,000 on a dating site. Now, she's helping others avoid the same mistake
She also recommended taking time before responding to messages to gauge the person's real intentions.
7 days ago
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
ECONOMY & WORK
STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win
The revolutionary new ad-tech startup STIC has officially launched, enabling everyday drivers to turn their vehicles into rolling billboards and earn extra income with each mile.
7 days ago
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
WALMART
Walmart reveals its plans for Black Friday — with a new membership deal that’s too good to be true
Apart from the discounts, Walmart also announced changes to delivery timings and updates on an AI assistant.
Nov 2, 2024
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
ECONOMY & WORK
Have you bought a Clif Bar in the last 10 years? You could be paid from their $12 million settlement
People will receive a share of the massive settlement based on the number of bars that they bought between the given dates.
Nov 2, 2024
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings one of the oldest American coins ever made. Then, he found out its value
The expert that Harrison consulted gave valuations that were closer to what the seller was asking for.
Nov 2, 2024
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
ECONOMY & WORK
If you’re spending $5 on a coffee, Kevin O’Leary says it’s time to rethink your financial priorities
O'Leary's comments are backed by data showing how a vast majority of Americans need coffee to kick-start their day.
Nov 1, 2024
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
The man's wife refused to believe him since she was used to him playing pranks on her.
Oct 29, 2024
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
Oct 29, 2024
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon."
Oct 29, 2024
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
Oct 28, 2024