Temu customer orders a croissant-shaped lamp. Then, she realized what it's actually made from.

She even took a bite out of the lamp to prove her point and see how the resin covered croissant tasted.

Finding cheap products is a consumer's dream, but sometimes it can turn into a nightmare if they compromise too much on quality. Artist Yukiko Morita has made a name for herself making aesthetic and reliable bread lamps from unwanted loaves of bread. However, every masterpiece has its cheap knock-off. That’s exactly what TikTok user Neta Murphy (@froginahatgirl) realized after she received a croissant lamp as a gift. The lamp was ordered from Temu, a platform that allows buyers quick and easy access to cheap products. However, one such item cost much more than money on this occasion.

When she received the gift, Murphy believed that it was a fake croissant made for perhaps plastic or ceramic. Never in her wildest dreams would she have guessed that the manufacturer used real bread. So when she saw an ant infestation underneath the lamp after coming back from work, she was stunned. Turns out that the lamp was a hollowed-out croissant covered with resin and a light fit inside.

“I came home from work … and there was, like, hundreds of ants underneath it,” she said in the TikTok video as per Daily Dot. “I was like, ‘Why the f*ck would ants want a fake croissant?’ And, like, I’m almost wondering if this is a f*cking literal real croissant covered in resin.” The clip has received close to 3 million views and more than 2 million likes. It also has more than 27,000 comments.

What made viewers take note was the fact that Murphy took a bite out of the resin-covered croissant to see what it tasted like. “Taking a bite out of a lamp you bought from Temu is actually insane,” one user commented. “Girl the dedication to finding the answer by eating it is INSANE,” quipped another. “Eating uncured resin is wild,” a third user wrote.

Temu’s reputation as a platform for cheap items has been growing but so has the number of scammers taking advantage of the website. There have been reports of random objects finding their way into random houses. Some have dubbed this phenomenon “becoming a Temu victim.”

While receiving poor-quality products is never a great experience, it’s better than paying money and not getting anything. This is something that happened to a FedEx customer who paid $1,000 for a MacBook from Walmart. Ashonte (@ashontexo) got nothing but an empty box and little to no help from the retailer.

When she called FedEx about the matter, the company had asked her to get in touch with the shipper. Ashone then reached out to Walmart and was asked to call back after three days and assured of a refund. However, when she called back, a different supervisor received. They informed her that they knew “for a fact” that the item had been shipped correctly. Later, Ashonte was asked to contact her bank since there was nothing the retailer could do.

There was nothing much the bank could do either, but they did block the installments that would have been charged to her credit card. Ashonte informed in her TikTok video that the culprit had replaced Walmart tape with clear tape. They also left the charger and the chord, proving that this was an act of theft.

