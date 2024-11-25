ECONOMY & WORK
Daughter grows up loving the house her mom used to clean for 43 years — then she gave her a surprise

The owner and the girl's mother grew closer as years passed and this added emotional value to the mansion.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Nichol Naranjo with her mother at the mansion that she bought (Cover image source: Instagram | @nicholnaranjo)
Nichol Naranjo with her mother at the mansion that she bought (Cover image source: Instagram | @nicholnaranjo)

Rising costs and housing prices as well as salaries that haven't kept up with inflation over the decades, have left millennials and Gen Z unable to buy homes, the way baby boomers could. But things have turned out differently for Nichol Naranjo of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who often accompanied her mother, Margaret Gaxiola when she went to clean houses to make ends meet. Back then, Naranjo was so fascinated by one house that spread across 3,000 square feet and was filled with European antiques, that she grew up to buy it for her mother.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nichol | Interior styling | Garden | Renovations (@nicholnaranjo)

 

In an interview with The New York Times, Gaxiola said, "I could see her wandering room to room, just dreaming about everything in here." Naranjo added, "We went into many homes because of my mom’s cleaning. I was able to observe different lifestyles and personalities. No one was like Pam. Pam became like family." Naranjo would often sit in the library, marveling at the luxurious rooms and architecture.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nichol | Interior styling | Garden | Renovations (@nicholnaranjo)

 

Over the years, Gaxiola and the home's owner, Pamela Key-Linden, became close friends. Both faced struggles in life such as divorces, financial difficulties, and other tough situations, which only brought them closer. They began inviting each other to family events. Linden brought gifts for Naranjo and her sister and often invited them to weddings and other ceremonies. However, in 2018, Linden passed away, and in 2019, her second husband, Richard, also died. Because of the emotional attachment, Gaxiola continued to clean the house for a while, as it felt like a second home to her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nichol | Interior styling | Garden | Renovations (@nicholnaranjo)

 

Months later, Gaxiola learned that the estate was going to be sold and immediately shared the news with her daughter. At the time, Naranjo and her husband were house hunting, and they decided to buy the property. A year later, the family purchased the house for $472,000, along with the antiques and architectural treasures Naranjo had once admired.

An emotional Gaxiola said, "My whole family's fingerprint is on this home. It was so emotional. We've been through tough times, and this place has always been somewhere we could come to catch our breath—and dream."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nichol | Interior styling | Garden | Renovations (@nicholnaranjo)

 

Naranjo never imagined she would one day call the beautiful mansion her home, and fondly remembers her mother's beloved friend, Linden. She has posted a series of Instagram photos featuring her and her mother proudly sitting in the home that she once cleaned. Viewers in the comment section praised Naranjo’s dedication to her mother. @sixvintagerugs commented, "She would be so pleased with you becoming the steward of her home. You’ve done such a beautiful job with it!!" @tplloyd90 added, "Aw, I love the story of ‘your’ home! It’s grand in more ways than you think!!" @whaaaatdly mentioned, "I loved your story from the moment I read it in The New York Times."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by nicholnaranjo)
A user relating to the story in the comment section (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by nicholnaranjo)

@tarataggartfitzpatrick remarked, "I hadn’t heard your story until today. I cried!!! Truly one of the sweetest stories I’ve ever heard. I love the home and garden, and I love that you can share it with your mom and family. What a story—I will never forget this." @bowie_thee_doodle chimed in, "This house has so much character, which modern homes are desperately missing."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by nicholnaranjo)
Screenshot of a comment expressing emotions about the story. (Image Source: Instagram | Photo by nicholnaranjo)
