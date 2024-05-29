Seniors Paid $50.7 Billion in Income Taxes on Social Security in 2023; Will It Rise This Year?

A bill is currently worded which says that the federal taxes on Social Security income would be eliminated beginning in 2025.

A new report found that Social Security has taken in more than $1.35 trillion in 2023 out of which the majority was paid by tax workers. Seniors paid a combined $50.7 billion, and the figure is expected to be even higher in 2024. These figures are set to rise in 2024. So if you are one of the people claiming benefits this year, it's recommended you don't wait until tax time to find out the amount you need to contribute. Yes, if you didn't already know, retirees are also subject to taxation. Large benefits increase the likelihood of owing more benefit taxes. This is why it's important to look at ways to bring down the taxes, and this needs a bit of preparation.

Retirees are also subject to taxation (representative image) | Pexels|Photo by Kampus Production

For starters, one needs to evaluate if they will owe social security benefits this year and then needs to budget for them. Those with a big bill at the end of the year can request that the government withhold money for taxes from their social security checkup. If you are afraid of getting a big bill at the end of the year, then you can request the government withhold money for taxes from their Social Security checks upfront. For this, all of you have to do is fill out the form.

Another thing that you can do is to delay claiming the social security benefits. You see as long as you draw a salary, $1 in benefits will be deducted for every $2 you earn above the annual limit, which is $22,320 for 2024. This will continue till the year you reach full retirement age when the reduction falls to $1 for every $3 above the higher limit of $59,520, as per SCHWAB.

You could also consider Roth conversion, which is when you reach the age of 73, you take the required minimum distributions, which is RMD annually from your tax-deferred accounts, including both IRAs and 401(k)s which are as well-known taxes as regular income. This means you won't need to pay taxes on withdrawals from both Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s, as long as you're more than 59½ or older.

This is why converting to a Roth could help lessen the taxes to a huge extent. On top of all this, it is also important to plan your investments properly. Most investments generate taxable income in the form of interest, dividends, or capital gains and therefore it's possible to ensure growth in the overall portfolio and also exempt taxes in some cases.

For most retirees, Social Security taxes are inevitable but understanding how the benefits may fall in your portfolio is important as it may help you minimize the overall tax bill. Having said that, a proposal to end federal tax is looking to take shape. A bill is currently worded which says that the federal taxes on Social Security income would be eliminated beginning in 2025. “It's a tax cut for seniors and a way to ensure more Americans can depend on the Social Security benefits they’ve earned,” Rep. Craig said in a release.