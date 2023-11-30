International pop sensation Shakira has reached an agreement with prosecutors in Barcelona to settle her tax fraud case, steering clear of any prison time. The Colombian singer was accused of neglecting to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014, facing six counts of tax evasion, per Fox News. Originally, prosecutors sought a hefty eight-year prison sentence along with a 24 million euros ($26 million) fine. However, on the first day of her trial, she opted for a deal that spared her from imprisonment, instead receiving a three-year suspended sentence and a significantly reduced fine.

Shakira attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center | Photo by Mike Coppolam | Getty Images

This marked a change from her previous stance when she rejected a plea deal in 2022, consistently maintaining her innocence. In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, Shakira explained her decision, stating,

While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight."

She also said, "Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others. That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world’s preeminent tax authorities such as PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, who advised me from the start, and subsequently Ernst & Young Global Limited."

Despite diligent efforts, tax authorities in Spain persisted in pursuing a case against Shakira, a situation experienced by numerous professional athletes and other prominent individuals. This prolonged legal battle has taken a toll on Shakira's energy, time, and peace of mind over the course of several years. Prosecutors in Barcelona argued that Shakira spent over half of both 2012 and 2014 in Spain, making her liable for taxes in the country. Although the star had previously contested these charges, her appeal was rejected by a court in May 2022. As part of the agreement, Shakira has agreed to a 7 million euros ($7.6 million) fine and a suspended three-year sentence. Additionally, she will be required to pay an extra fine of 432,000 euros ($472,000) associated with the sentence.

"I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love—my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career."

Had an agreement not been reached, the trial was slated to involve more than 100 witnesses over the next several weeks.

Shakira attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center | Photo by Taylor Hill | Getty Images

In addition to the recent tax fraud case settlement, Shakira is currently confronting separate charges related to tax evasion based on her 2018 income. These charges, officially filed in September, allege that she failed to pay 6.7 million Euros ($7.1 million) to the Spanish government.

Prosecutors contend that she utilized an offshore company in a tax haven to sidestep tax obligations. Shakira's legal team had previously informed Fox News Digital that there had been "no notification" of the filing received in Miami, which is the singer's official address, regarding the lawsuit concerning the 2018 financial year. Shakira had resided in Spain for several years, notably during her relationship with Gerard Piqué, who was a member of FC Barcelona. Following their split and a contentious custody battle, Shakira and her two sons relocated to Miami in April 2023.

