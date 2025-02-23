ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"

"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot of the hash brown pack from Great Value and the content creator (Cover image source: YouTube and TikTok/mamaashg )
Screenshot of the hash brown pack from Great Value and the content creator (Cover image source: YouTube and TikTok/mamaashg )

Recently retail giants have come under scrutiny after massive recalls of frozen meat and other food products over contamination risks. In one case butter was recalled because it wasn't specified on the packaging that it contained dairy. On the other hand, Walmart was recently called out by a customer who showed how the packaging of its Great Value orange juice was manipulated to misrepresent the actual quantity inside. Now another shopper has raised concerns about Great Value's frozen food products, because she found holes in the packaging. 

Unsplash | Photo by Marques Thomas
Representative image of Walmart's websit (Image source: Unsplash | Photo by Marques Thomas)

In the now-viral video, TikTok creator Mama Ash (@mamaashg) can be seen putting two bags of Great Value's Frozen Hash Browns in her shopping cart just before she noticed the strange detail. After inspecting the bags, the creator shared that there were tiny rips and holes in the packaging of the item. She then zoomed in on the bags, revealing the small holes that made her question the safety of the product, and asked, “Walmart, what is this?” 

Screenshots showing the packs of Hash Browns
Screenshots showing the packs of Hash Browns (Image source: TikTok/@mamaashg)

“Thankfully, I caught these before buying them, but there are these pinholes in our hash brown bags. No idea what it was." she further added before the video ended. In the caption, the creator shared that she chose not to buy the items. She asked the viewers if anyone knew what could be the reason behind the holes. "As if we're not cautious enough as moms you have to be careful buying groceries too. Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it! Any ideas??" the consumer wrote.

While the holes came as a shock to the creator, viewers in the comments suggested that it was a common practice. Many shared that the bags have always had holes and there was a reason behind it. "All frozen fries/potatoes/some veggies have pinholes in them. I think it’s to keep them from getting freezer burnt or something," @saraelizabeth260 explained.

@mamaashg As if were not cautious enough as moms you have to be careful buying groceries too. Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it! Any ideas?? @Walmart #walmart #fypシ゚viral #groceryhaul #groceryshopping #momsoftiktok ♬ original sound - MAMA ASH || sahm|leowife

 

"I don’t know about potatoes but most veggies from the freezer have them so you can toss them in the microwave so they steam," @ashleymmartinez1 suggested. 

"Some are so moisture doesn't build up but most of the time it's it's from the edges of the shreds," @kingvargr_666 mentioned. 

Screenshot of a comment offering an explanation (Image source: TikTok/@plantdaddykyle)
Screenshot of a comment offering an explanation (Image source: TikTok/@plantdaddykyle)

While the packaging wasn't a cause for concern this time, Walmart's Great Value brand has recently come under fire for other reasons as well. Previously, a shopper named Tay (@.taytay2024) posted a video sounding an alarm against alien objects found in the "Great Value" cheese sold by Walmart.

@.taytay2024 #walmart #cheese #viral #fypシ゚viral #refund ♬ original sound - .taytay2024

 

In the video, the creator showed a big pack of Great Value sliced cheese telling the viewers that she had recently bought it and it was well within its use before date. She then took out a few slices and held them to the light to show what was wrong. It appeared as if the cheese had scratches on the surface or it was laced with some tiny particles all over. "Can you see like all those shavings, they are shiny," the creator said. She went on to explain that slices also had a rough texture and the shavings looked like glass.

For more videos and updates, follow Mama Ash (@mamaashg) on TikTok. 

