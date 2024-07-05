Server loses job after customers walk out on her without paying $300 bill

Good employees who give everything at their job deserve to be rewarded. However, that doesn’t happen every time. In an unfortunate case, one woman who served a restaurant for over 10 years was fired following a complaint from a group of customers, who walked out on her. Lala (@__saylala on TikTok), a single mom, said she worked three jobs to support her family, but lost one of them in one of the most unfair ways.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @__saylala

In her video, Lala shares that she works as a teacher, a bartender at a club and the local restaurant in question. Lala says she started working there as a senior in high school and continued to work through college. She kept at the job even after becoming a teacher.

Last weekend, she got a party of seven who ordered multiple drinks which she prepared. She says they placed several combo orders as well and got nearly every deal that was on. She says she kept on checking with them and made sure they had everything they needed.

However, when it was time to pay their bill, the server faced some problems with customers. She says they suddenly had issues and weren’t happy with the amount. They then asked the bill to be split seven different ways. Lala went back to get that done but to her shock, when she returned, all of them had vanished. She realized that they had walked out on her and a $300 bill, and it wasn’t the first time that she experienced this.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @__saylala

Lala was frustrated by the behavior and decided to take matters into her own hands. She says since it was a small locality, she was able to track down the woman on social media. Lala made a post tagging her, and simply asked her to come back and pay the bill or else she would press charges.

The woman and her daughter kept trying to justify why they walked out. Lala explained that she did nothing wrong, was on her best behaviour and they had nothing on her to walk out. After this, Lala says the customer directly filed a complaint with the corporate and HR against her. This ultimately cost Lala her job as she was fired from the restaurant immediately.

With tears in her eyes, Lala said it was highly unfair as she did nothing wrong and they were the ones who walked out on the bill. Despite this, the restaurant sided with the non-paying customers and fired Lala from her decade-old job. Lala said she had to share the story and is willing to take the matter to court.

Screenshot from the videos | TikTok | @__saylala

Viewers in the comments section were fairly enraged. “Went thru a similar situation twice Even if you did the everything correctly & by the book, the customer is always right even though we all know they are loud & wrong at times!!!” wrote user @authentically_nae.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @winter2coldd

Several viewers also consoled Lala and encouraged her to keep her head high. "It’s okay baby. You can rant. That’s crazy how you were so loyal and they cut ties with you!! God has a plan for you!! Keep going!! You can do social media vlogs!! Start a series of days in a life or take us on ur job hunt grocery shopping etc. cooking videos," wrote another user @kimbatis.

