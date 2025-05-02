ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey says he doesn't want to host 'Family Feud' after one answer failed to make the board

Harvey was elated at the rather suggestive answer and it was what he was looking for.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer and the survey board (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer and the survey board (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is usually very confident about answers on "Family Feud," which is why he is quick to roast contestants when he finds their responses too absurd or plain stupid. But the top answers on the board come from surveys and could be unpredictable, which is why Harvey is at times forced to eat his words when a weird answer is up there. But things played out differently when a contestant named Larry gave an answer that Harvey was all praises for, but it did not show up on the board. The usually witty host was so disappointed by this that he wanted to walk off the set.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Larry's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Larry's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey read out the survey question, "What's the first part of a woman that you touch to get her in the mood?" The game had a bumpy start with a few funny answers, but all hell broke loose when it was Larry's turn. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey high-fiving Larry (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey high-fiving Larry (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The father was asked by Harvey to play the game straight and his rather direct answer was, "Her front lower part or the vagina." The answer immediately cracked up Harvey while the man's daughter was thoroughly embarrassed on the other end of the podium.

Screenshot showing the reaction of Larry's daughter (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the reaction of Larry's daughter (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"That's going to be number one!" Harvey yelled before elaborating on the contestant's answer. The host repeated the answer in all possible ways to get the most out of it. "Oh down the prairie! Down about that 'promised land!'" he said while cracking up beside the team. He then went on to call it "Down where the deer and the antelope play. Down to the land of the free and the home of the brave!" 

Screenshot showing Harvey cracking up the room (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey cracking up the room (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Finally, after collecting his thoughts, Harvey turned to the survey board to see if the answer was up there. To his shock, the answer wasn't popular enough in the survey to fetch a top spot. "How the hell is that not up there? Look at all these men smiling!" Harvey said, expressing his disappointment. "Man! I don't want to host this show no more!" he exclaimed. 

 

Before the survey board disappointed the host, there was another member of the team whom Harvey was led down by. The player named Bryan was the first to take a shot at the question, and he chose to play it safe with the answer "Her hair." Harvey, who was clearly fishing for answers like the one Larry gave, wasn't too happy about Bryan playing it safe. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Bryan's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Bryan's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host stood in front of Bryan and repeated the question, giving him a chance to change his mind. However, when the player refused the offer, saying, "It's going to be up there," Harvey had to school him. "We asked 100 men. 'One hundred men!' You know damn well boy that no man in there is going to say no damn hair! That ain't what we do Bryan!" 

 

It turns out, Harvey was right. As soon as he turned to the board, it showed a big red 'X' that restored Harvey's faith in all the 100 men of the survey. 

