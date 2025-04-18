'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a 'strange' detail in Ryan Seacrest's outfit: 'I've never seen this...'

He wanted to create a chic look but the fans spotted something odd about his outfit.

It hasn't been long since Ryan Seacrest took over as the "Wheel of Fortune" host from the legendary Pat Sajak. But in this short time, fans have closely scrutinized everything he has done, and while some like him and others judge him harshly, his latest outfit left viewers confused. In an attempt to create a chic look, Seacrest ignored the fact that his charcoal plaid suit jacket had an extra pocket on the right side. The television host looked dapper in a dark blue open-collared shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. However, eagle-eyed fans took quick note of the fashion faux pas and discussed the same on a Reddit forum. “I do not understand the strange third pocket on Ryan’s jacket. His right side, above the ‘normal’ pocket on his jacket. I’ve never seen this before on a jacket,” @deutschpascal18 mulled.

However, another online user found out the exact purpose of the funky styled pocket, "I googled it and it’s called a ticket pocket. Originally, used for flat items like train tickets but now it’s more often used for change or credit cards. I’m not a fan of that look," @DiscountDorie pointed out while dissing the look.

Seacrest seemed to be quite at ease with his new outfit, and he even posed with social correspondent Maggie Sajak to do a short video segment, as per TVInsider.

Agreeing with the online user's discovery, Hockerty describes the little 'extra' pocket as a “small, secondary pocket typically positioned above the primary pocket on the right-hand side of a jacket or coat. This pocket serves both practicality and style, often appearing either jetted or flapped, depending on the suit’s design. Though subtle, its feature is associated with tailored, high-quality menswear.” The particular trend was picked up from Britain, where men used the subtle tailored feature on tweed jackets to hold train tickets, a practice that has diminished with time. However, this is not the first time Seacrest has displayed his love for classic suits.

The 'Wheel of Fortune' host revealed his love for trendy suits with a throwback picture on Instagram last year, "'Casual Friday' remains an elusive concept," he captioned the photo, while also sharing the hashtags "National OOTD Day," "OOTD" and "suits." His eclectic collection featured late 70s and 80s style suits from childhood, to vest-style double suits through his teens, and custom-made modern ones during his adulthood. His first promo clip for the reality game show showcased him wearing a black and white combination outfit.

Seacrest matched his crisp white shirt with a polka dot tie and black suit with matching pants, as per Good Housekeeping Magazine. “If ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is offered to you, you just don’t say no. You just don’t say no. You’ll have bad karma for the rest of your TV life, I promise you,” he exclaimed while spilling his enthusiasm about his new job, according to Today. “This is such a part of American culture. I think this show has so much meaning to people who watch it on a regular basis,” he added.

The famous host was seen dressed in black casuals on his first day of filming for the show. He shared his excitement through an Instagram reel, “A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!” he captioned it.