'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for 'cheating' and helping Travis Kelce's mom win

Fans caught Carey red handed as he tried to help mama Kelce in the Showcase Showdown round.

Capitalizing on his NFL stardom, Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce has bagged his own game show, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" Meanwhile, his mom, Donna, made an appearance on the popular game show "The Price Is Right" for the "Ultimate Super Bowl Party" episode. The special guest was there to give out prizes and decided to spin the iconic giant wheel. Although things were going well, something Drew Carey did while she was spinning the wheel triggered outrage.

Before the show began, Travis and his brother Jason gave "Mama Kelce" a special introduction with a sweet video message for the episode. "We wanted to welcome a very special woman to 'The Price is Right,'" Travis said in the beginning. "That's right, from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the first lady of football, America's mom, and also our mom, and more importantly, the woman whose dinner rolls belong in the Showcase Showdown, Donna Kelce! Come on down!" the two brothers said together.

Donna played a special role in the episode, assisting Carey with the proceedings. The special episode included grand prizes, including a Hummer EV, a Super Bowl party package, and a luxurious trip to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl game.

Furthermore, one player also had the chance of winning a whopping $200,000. For most of the episode, Donna stood by Carey and helped him with the prizes as contestants attempted to price the items on display.

However, a clip on TikTok showed the moment when she became a contestant on the show. She was in the Showcase Showdown, which is where three contestants who win their way to the stage compete for the right to play in "The Price Is Right Showcase."

Screenshots showing Donna Kelce in the Showcase Showdown (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

In this, the players spin a "Big Wheel" with an aim to get closest to $1. The wheel has different amounts going upwards is 15¢, 80¢, 35¢, 60¢, 20¢, 40¢, 75¢, 55¢, 95¢, 50¢, 85¢, 30¢, 65¢, 10¢, 45¢, 70¢, 25¢, 90¢, 5¢, $1.00. The player keeps spinning the wheel till they get close to $1 without going over. If they do go over, they lose the game.

In the bid-off for top-notch prizes, Donna took her first spin and landed on a measly "10¢". Carey suggested she spin again and aim to get the close to $1. She then attempted again, and the giant wheel landed on 40¢.

This is when Carey made a controversial move and nudged the wheel to get up to 75¢, taking Donna's total to an impressive 85¢. "Little home cooking from the refs, never hurt anybody," Drew quipped after deliberately cheating. "Ha ha, very funny," Donna shot back.

While it was a fun moment to watch, fans did not let it go. Taking to the comments section of the clip, many complained that it wasn't okay for the host to cheat for special guests. "So Drew is saying cheating is ok? Way to go drew," @kbrown995 wrote.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing the move (Image source: TikTok/@user34532973412085)

"Damn the refs even cheat for the Chiefs' moms," @siriuspadfoot2 added. "Omg now price is right is getting into this garbage," complained another fan called @slytherin_ninja.