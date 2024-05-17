Bill Gates Warns That Billionaires Can Become Disconnected But Says He Won't Ban Them

Gates addresses the detachment risk of wealth but defends billionaires, and announces becoming a grandfather.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is one of the most popular faces in the world of tech and is known for his insights about the future. Half a decade before Covid struck the world, Bill Gates had warned about an epidemic or pandemic during a TED Talk in 2015. Now, Gates has addressed the potential detachment that wealth can foster, emphasizing the risk of becoming "out of touch," during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. Despite this acknowledgment, the Microsoft cofounder added that he wouldn't advocate for banning individuals from becoming billionaires. The discussion came up when Reddit user mspalandas asked Gates about the feasibility of ethical billionaires. In response, Gates conceded, "Being rich can easily make you out of touch." However, he underscored the importance of the entrepreneurial drive, deeming the incentive to establish new enterprises as a positive force. "Even if taxes go up," Gates affirmed, "I still wouldn't ban anyone from being worth a billion."

Opening the floor for questions related to his philanthropic endeavors at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and personal interests, Gates engaged in his 11th AMA. Among the myriad questions posed by Reddit users, one was about Gates acquiring substantial farmland holdings. Responding to speculation about a "grand scheme," Gates dismissed such notions.

Gates clarified that his ownership of US farmland amounted to less than 1/4,000th of the total, emphasizing his agricultural investments' aim to stimulate job creation and enhance productivity. Expressing his views on wealth distribution, Gates advocated for significantly higher tax contributions from the affluent and gradual philanthropic divestment over the passage of time. He underscored the gratification derived from his philanthropic pursuits, considering it his primary occupation.

As a testament to his commitment, the philanthropist reaffirmed his pledge to donate his wealth to the Gates Foundation, a decision that he made last year. Collaborating with Warren Buffett and Melinda Gates, Gates initiated The Giving Pledge in 2010, urging fellow billionaires to commit to relinquishing the majority of their fortunes for charitable causes. However, the initiative encountered limited uptake in the past year, with only five billionaires pledging to join the cause.

