ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant

The store owner feels that while the man should be punished for wielding a gun, society needs to help such people.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image of a Tired man sitting in a shop: Image Source | Getty Images - FZ Trade
Representative image of a Tired man sitting in a shop: Image Source | Getty Images - FZ Trade

News articles about robberies and thefts contain the police's version of events as well as the victim's ordeal, but sometimes reality can be stranger than fiction. Once upon in time in Philadelphia, a man tried to rob a convenience store but backed out midway as there wasn't enough cash. While most robbers would look to grab as much cash as possible, this one stepped back after he realized that it wouldn't be enough for his daughter's kidney transplant. He returned the cash that he had already taken and even became friendly before leaving the store. 

 

Desperation and Crime

The robber was caught on camera in an incredible disguise, threatening a store worker at a smoke shop in Verree and Red Lion Roads with a handgun. In the surveillance video aired on CBS03, it could be seen that the robber walked in pointing a gun at the store clerk, and demanded cash from the woman behind the counter. The clerk claimed that he had at least a couple hundred dollars in his hand when he suddenly changed his mind and became “friendly”.

 

“That was unbelievable, what happened because he actually had the money in his hand and refused to take it, and said it wasn’t enough to pay for his daughter’s kidney transplant,” the store owner Kimo, told CBS. 

The desperate father, who took the life-threatening risk, called off the robbery as he felt that it wasn't worth it anymore. Even though the man didn't harm anyone or take anything, the Police said that he still faced charges of armed robbery. The authorities were also interested in learning more about his daughter.

Image of a Philadelphia Police officer wearing a uniform | Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain
Stock photo of a Philadelphia Police officer wearing a uniform (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain)

 “If you are going to commit a robbery, I guess the best one to commit is one where you don’t complete it, and change your mind,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Kinebrew told CBS. 

When the store owner was asked what should be done in case the man got caught, he wasn't sure. The store owner thought that the man should be punished as he wielded a gun and was willing to use it. "At the same time, as a society, we should do something to help people like that and not push him to the edge where they have to use a gun,” Kimo said. 

At the time, the Philadelphia police were still trying to track down the suspect but they haven't provided any update on the case or the whereabouts of the suspect so far.

Representational image depicting an armed robber. | (Image source: Pixabay)
Representational image depicting an armed robber. | (Image source: Pixabay)

In an eerily similar case, another man in 2020, allegedly robbed a pharmacy in Philadelphia with a note that had an unfortunate demand. In a video released by Philadelphia police, the suspect wearing a grey hoodie and dark gloves can be seen walking to the counter with an item in a Rite Aid store.

The store clerk claimed that after he had scanned and bagged the product, the suspect handed him a note that said “Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds.”

 

The video shows that the man leaned over the counter as the clerk opened the register and put some cash into the same plastic bag. While the suspect stuffed the bag in his pockets, no gun or any other weapon was seen, as per CNN.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
16 minutes ago
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
NEWS
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
The store owner feels that while the man should be punished for wielding a gun, society needs to help such people.
1 hour ago
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
NEWS
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
There were some who even tried to snatch the viral tumblers from other customers including kids.
5 hours ago
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
NEWS
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
The reimbursements are part of a settlement for two separate data breach incidents in 2021 and 2023.
6 hours ago
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
NEWS
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
The solution will not only be used for long-term lunar missions but will also help communities on Earth.
1 day ago
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
NEWS
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
The seller has strongly advised prospective buyers to thoroughly review his disclosure.
1 day ago
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
WALMART
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
The country music star had a similar experience with a Walmart employee last year as well.
2 days ago
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
WALMART
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
Retirees are also opting for tiny homes to spend their days in a comfortable setting with a lower cost of living.
2 days ago
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
NEWS
AI artist says he lost several million dollars because people 'stole' his work. Oh, the irony.
Other artists have alleged that generative AI tools are enabling the theft of their art.
2 days ago
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
NEWS
Millennial couple reveal they can't find a home within their budget — they only earn $250,000 a year
For now, the couple has opted to pay $2,700 a month as rent in a suburb till the housing market cools down.
2 days ago
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
These are part of a wider recall that has affected millions of pounds of frozen meat.
3 days ago
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
NEWS
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
Even though critics questioned her for this show of generosity, Gomez is known for her philanthropy.
3 days ago
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
NEWS
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
The Amazon house now stands as a symbol of unconventional homeownership in the digital age, leaving viewers both fascinated and entertained.
3 days ago
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
NEWS
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
Through luck, quick thinking, and due dilligence, the woman claimed she got to keep the money.
3 days ago
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
WALMART
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
The man didn't provide too many details about the incident mentioned in the lawsuit.
4 days ago
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
NEWS
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
Cross isn't the first person to pick the same number for multiple tickets, but won big with more than a hundred of them.
4 days ago
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
NEWS
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
Cavanagh first started collecting credit cards as part of a bet, but didn't stop even after winning.
4 days ago
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
NEWS
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
The mother decided to look up the cup and saucer set online since it appeared to be something fancy.
4 days ago
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
The former US President is known for visiting the fast food chain's outlets for campaigning.
5 days ago
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
NEWS
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
The students were amused to find out about the unusual test that their professor had come up with.
5 days ago