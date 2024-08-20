Generous customers leave waitress a massive $1200 tip, then ask her 'do you believe in God?'

The server at a New Jersey restaurant was shocked by her customer's gesture.

God works in mysterious ways. This proved to be true for a New Jersey waitress who got a big $1,200 tip after she told her customers that she believed in god. In 2017, Brianna Siegel, who worked at Bar Louie in Woodbridge, was ecstatic to get the tip from her young religious customers. The story was first reported by Meg Baker of CBS2.

Siegel went viral following Baker's post on Facebook. She was interviewed by several news outlets including CBS and TODAY. Sharing the story of landing the huge tip, Siegel said she was waiting tables at the local bar when a couple in their 20s came in during happy hours. They ordered only two cheeseburgers and two drinks.

After placing their orders, they asked an unusual question. “They turned to me and said, ‘Do you believe in God?’” Siegel recalled. The server responded that she did and went on with her work.

Siegel then came back to the couple with their bill for $20. She then noticed that the customers had left an envelope for her with specific instructions written on it. The instructions told her to not open the envelope until she was out of the bar's parking lot.

"They came up and said, ‘You were a great waitress and we’re giving you this envelope. Don’t open it until you get home,’” Siegel told TODAY.

At the time, Siegel said she didn't think much of the envelope and thought it would be a simple praying card. She followed the instructions and waited till she left work to open it.

Finally, after the end of her shift, she went to her boyfriend’s house to see what was inside. She was not ready for what was about to come. She found that the envelope had a check made out to her name of $1,200. Along with it, there was a note that read, "Whenever it gets hard, know God got you,” Siegel shared with CBS.

“I didn’t know if it was real or if it was a scam," she added. However, it turned out to be a real check, all for the server.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Sam Dan Truong

When Siegel's manager, Brent Ruhkamp, heard the story of the server's special tip, he said she deserved every penny, Inside Edition reported. He added that the bar's motto was to work hard, have fun, and make money and Siegel is obviously doing a great job at it.

The news outlet further mentioned that the generous couple wished to remain anonymous, but they shared that God led them to gift the money to a stranger who touched their hearts.

She shared that she planned to spend the hefty tip wisely and save some for her nursing school. She further said that she was going to use a part of the money to pay for a nanny for her kid which would allow her to work more. She also planned to save some cash for a new car, as per a report from Shareably.