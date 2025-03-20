ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."

The complaints against Walmart's Great Value products aren't slowing down.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the chicken nuggets (Cover image source: TikTok/@reedtimessix)
Screenshots showing the chicken nuggets (Cover image source: TikTok/@reedtimessix)

Walmart is one of those retailers that have a reputation for providing quality products at affordable prices. Its signature brand is named "Great Value," but recent incidents have forced people to question if the deals it promises are any good at all. Among several consumers slamming the retailer's products, one named Reed (@reedtimessix on TikTok) shared that Walmart's promise of Great Value chicken nuggets was literally hollow.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)
Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)

In her video, the creator shared the moment when she realized that the Great Value chicken nuggets were missing a key ingredient, 'chicken'. As she was preparing for dinner, she cut into the bite-sized pieces which turned out to be completely empty inside. “Excuse me, Walmart, where is the chicken in my Great Value chicken nuggs?” Reed wrote in the overlay text on the clip. She showed her viewers that it wasn't a fluke as every single nugget in the pack was hollow. 

Screenshots showing the creator cutting into the chicken nuggets
Screenshots showing the creator cutting into the chicken nuggets (Image source: TikTok/@reedtimessix)

While she cut a few pieces on camera there was a bowl full of cut-up, empty chicken nuggets in the background. The nuggets looked nothing like the popular snack and more like a cut-up tennis ball. “Signed, Overstimmied and Underfed,” she wrote in the end, adding "These are gonna need a lot of sauce @Walmart,” in the caption.

Viewers were equally outraged at the brand and Walmart for selling such inferior products. "That’s when you put them back in the bag, go to the store, and get your money back, they can CLEARLY see you didn’t get what you paid for," @onothx wrote in the comments. 

Screenshots of the comments criticizing the brand (Image source: TikTok/@reedtimessix)
Screenshots of the comments criticizing the brand (Image source: TikTok/@reedtimessix)

Turns out, Reed isn't the only one who was faced with empty chicken nuggets. Previously, a shopper named Mac (@opebigyikes on TikTok), also got the same empty chicken nuggets from Walmart's Great Value brand. In her video, Mac sat in front of the camera with a plateful of cooked chicken nuggets. “I got these chicken nuggets from Walmart,” she said before tearing into a piece that had nothing inside it.  “Be so for real,” she said, in the end. It wasn't a fluke for Mac either, as multiple nuggets from her bag too turned out to be empty. 

@.lilly.1234 Replying to @d0m exe. I’m the favourite daughter #baking #family #laxitives #love #laced #contaminated ♬ original sound - ⋆｡✩ mads

 

The issue got so out of hand that Walmart gave a statement to TODAY.com addressing it. “We are committed to providing our customers with quality items at great prices,” a Walmart representative told the outlet. The statement added that the company was aware that some Great Value Chicken Nuggets "have not met the quality standards" and they are working closely with the suppliers to resolve the issue. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the statement said. 

Meanwhile, Reed, who is a busy mother of four, told the news outlet that Walmart hasn't reached out to her yet to offer any kind of compensation. “I ended up needing to cook up some large chicken patties to cut up, and we ran late that day," she shared. She further added that she isn't too upset about the situation and she had a great time watching people's reactions in the comments.

@reedtimessix These are gonna need a lot of sauce @Walmart ♬ original sound - Amanda 🐡

 

For more updates and videos, follow Reed (@reedtimessix) on TikTok.

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
The guest had also conducted her own research for which she was commended by the expert.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
The guest was shocked to learn how much the watch could have been with the original parts.
6 hours ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
The complaints against Walmart's Great Value products aren't slowing down.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
The host and the contestant danced away as the audience kept cheering them on.
8 hours ago
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
COSTCO
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
There were many who loved it but then there were those who had complaints.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
Turns out Drew Carey is quite the impressionist as he nailed the "get to the choppa" line.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
The guest, who bought the item from a thrift store because it was pretty, was left in shock by the appraisal.
1 day ago
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
NEWS
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
Making his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Carey shared a few insights from the show.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
The magnificent piece of jewelry from Marcus & Co. carried much more than just emotional value.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
The player also brought his wife on the stage to cheer him as he played for a hefty prize.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
He also displayed the same expertise and ease to bounce back while solving puzzles.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
Carey was working with the contestant all along telling him to go higher and lower.
3 days ago
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
NEWS
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
The round features four players bidding for items on the stage; however, not all of them get picked to enter the final games.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
NEWS
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
The co-founders of Bubbly Blaster made a clean pitch and bagged an easy deal from two Sharks.
3 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
NEWS
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
The host himself and models on the show have been involved in such gaffes from time to time.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The guest who inherited a Fern Coppedge painting from her grandfather was blown away by its true value.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
NEWS
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
The comments didn't go down well with the rest of the panel and they didn't hold back.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
The statue even triggered a bidding war when it went up for auction at Sotheby's.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
The player who made his second appearance on the show did not let his excitement die.
5 days ago