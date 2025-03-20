Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."

The complaints against Walmart's Great Value products aren't slowing down.

Walmart is one of those retailers that have a reputation for providing quality products at affordable prices. Its signature brand is named "Great Value," but recent incidents have forced people to question if the deals it promises are any good at all. Among several consumers slamming the retailer's products, one named Reed (@reedtimessix on TikTok) shared that Walmart's promise of Great Value chicken nuggets was literally hollow.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)

In her video, the creator shared the moment when she realized that the Great Value chicken nuggets were missing a key ingredient, 'chicken'. As she was preparing for dinner, she cut into the bite-sized pieces which turned out to be completely empty inside. “Excuse me, Walmart, where is the chicken in my Great Value chicken nuggs?” Reed wrote in the overlay text on the clip. She showed her viewers that it wasn't a fluke as every single nugget in the pack was hollow.

Screenshots showing the creator cutting into the chicken nuggets (Image source: TikTok/@reedtimessix)

While she cut a few pieces on camera there was a bowl full of cut-up, empty chicken nuggets in the background. The nuggets looked nothing like the popular snack and more like a cut-up tennis ball. “Signed, Overstimmied and Underfed,” she wrote in the end, adding "These are gonna need a lot of sauce @Walmart,” in the caption.

Viewers were equally outraged at the brand and Walmart for selling such inferior products. "That’s when you put them back in the bag, go to the store, and get your money back, they can CLEARLY see you didn’t get what you paid for," @onothx wrote in the comments.

Screenshots of the comments criticizing the brand (Image source: TikTok/@reedtimessix)

Turns out, Reed isn't the only one who was faced with empty chicken nuggets. Previously, a shopper named Mac (@opebigyikes on TikTok), also got the same empty chicken nuggets from Walmart's Great Value brand. In her video, Mac sat in front of the camera with a plateful of cooked chicken nuggets. “I got these chicken nuggets from Walmart,” she said before tearing into a piece that had nothing inside it. “Be so for real,” she said, in the end. It wasn't a fluke for Mac either, as multiple nuggets from her bag too turned out to be empty.

The issue got so out of hand that Walmart gave a statement to TODAY.com addressing it. “We are committed to providing our customers with quality items at great prices,” a Walmart representative told the outlet. The statement added that the company was aware that some Great Value Chicken Nuggets "have not met the quality standards" and they are working closely with the suppliers to resolve the issue. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Reed, who is a busy mother of four, told the news outlet that Walmart hasn't reached out to her yet to offer any kind of compensation. “I ended up needing to cook up some large chicken patties to cut up, and we ran late that day," she shared. She further added that she isn't too upset about the situation and she had a great time watching people's reactions in the comments.

For more updates and videos, follow Reed (@reedtimessix) on TikTok.