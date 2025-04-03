'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment

The player aced the tricky game of 'Gas Money' and, needless to say, she celebrated in style.

"The Price Is Right" is one of the most generous game shows on TV, known for regularly handing out hefty prizes to its lucky winners. The show not only gives players a chance to win a brand new car but also to earn some "Gas Money" as well along with it. However, it is often tricky to ace the game, and when the player named Lianna Neyens did so, her grand celebration with her new car was nothing but natural.

In the episode, Lianne, a high school personal finance teacher, won the "Contestant's Row" to join Carey on stage and take on one of the classic games of the show. The host told her that she didn't need to worry about budgeting anymore, as there was a lot of money for her to win. The show's announcement, George Gray, then revealed that she would be playing the game "Gas Money" for a brand new Infinity SUV.

In the game, the contestant is shown five cards with different prices on them, and one of them represents the actual retail price of the car. The other four cards conceal different dollar amounts of $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $4,000, totaling up to $10,000 in 'gas money.'

The goal for the player is to pick all the cards with the false price and collect all the gas money without picking the card that displays the actual retail price of the car. The game also allows the contestants to cash out in the middle if they feel that they can't pick the right cards anymore. Thus, if a player wins $5,000 from the first two cards, they can take the money and leave without going further. However, if a player decides to go through with the game and picks the card with the actual retail price of the cards before winning all the cash, they lose everything.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right/Dat's Newest "Price Is Right" Channel)

In Lianne's game, the five cards displayed the amounts: $49,380, $53,595, $51,479, $55,745, and $57,745. "That's a lot of 'Do Re Mi' for a car," Carey noted before starting the game. After explaining the rules, the host asked the player to make her first pick. Lianne sensibly went with the lowest amount and won her $3,000 in gas money right off the bat.

She then went on to pick the card with $51,479 and won another $1,000, taking her total to $4,000. She decided to keep going and went with the highest amount, $57,745, and won a whopping $4,000, taking the total to $8,000. Carey reminded her that it was a lot of money and she still had the option of cashing out.

Screenshot showing the player's game board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right/Dat's Newest "Price Is Right" Channel)

However, Lianna chose to keep going, and the host noted that she had some thinking to do as her next pick gave her a 50/50 chance of winning a new car and $10,000. The player took some time and suggestions from the audience and picked the card with $55,745, which meant that she believed $53,595 was the actual retail price of the car.

Screenshots showing the tense expression of the player and her prize (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right/Dat's Newest "Price Is Right" Channel)

Carey then revealed that she had gotten it bang on and won herself $10,000 and a brand-new SUV. The player burst out with joy and ran over to check out her 'new whip.' She gave her car a big hug and went around to shower kisses on it.

In the end, Carey noted that the player had won prizes worth a total of $63,595, and she had a chance of winning more in the coming rounds of the show.