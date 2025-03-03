Excited 'Price is Right' player gets too touchy with Drew Carey and then wins an Audi in wild moment

The woman who had it on her bucket list to appear on the show got to drive off in her dream car.

It's common for people to win a trip or a car on "The Price Is Right" apart from a significant amount of cash, but sometimes contestants are surprised with grand prizes beyond their expectations. The show has a reputation for going big to celebrate major milestones, and it went the extra mile by unveiling a $157,000 Audi R8 as the prize in one of its popular but tricky games called 'Gas Money.'

Screenshot showing the player, Sheree, the host and the prize (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

As soon as the player, Sheree, got on the stage, she clung to the host, Drew Carey, and gave him a big kiss. Carey pointed out that it was on her bucket list to appear on the show, as she had it printed out on her t-shirt as well. The host explained that, previously that year, the show had given away several big prizes during its 'Big Money' and 'Dream Car' campaigns. Since the show was celebrating the best of 2013, the makers once again decided to give away an Audi R8. "Me, George, and a lot of other guys just wanted to touch it!" Carey exclaimed as he introduced the prize.

Screenshot showing the Audi R8 alongside model Rachel Reynolds (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

He then told Sheree that to win the dream car, she would be playing 'Gas Money,' a game known to be touchy as the players have a big chance of losing it all. The contestant gets to see five cards with different prices on them. Only one of the cards shows the correct retail price of the car, and it has a "pink slip" behind it. The rest of the cards carry the incorrect price and dollar amounts of $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, and $4,000 behind them.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

To win the game, the player needs to pick out all the cards with incorrect prices and save the one with the correct price for the end. If the player picks the card with the pink slip before any of the others, the game ends with them losing everything. With each correct guess, they win the dollar amount on the card and are given a chance to cash out without risking it all for the car. But giving up wasn't on Sheree's cards on the big day.

Screenshot showing Sheree alongside the host (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

Sheree played it safe with her first guess, picking the card with $146,770 on it. Her guess was correct, and it won her $4,000 right off the bat. For a moment there, she thought of cashing out with the money, but when the audience cheered her on, she went ahead with another guess.

Screenshot showing Sheree interacting with the audience (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

For her second card, she picked the safer option of $141,550, which also turned out to be a good pick as it earned her $3,000. She once again looked to the audience and decided to keep going for the car. For her third pick, she chose the $163,655 card while holding on to her nerves. Luckily, her pick yielded another good result and won her $1,000. With $8,000 in her kitty, Carey reminded her that she could still cash out. However, Sheree was now determined to go for one last bid to win the car.

For her last pick, she chose the $152,295 card as the audience was chanting the number. It turned out to be the winner for Sheree, as the card brought her total cash prize to $10,000 and won her a brand new Audi R8 worth $157,300.

The player celebrated her big win by running around the stage before finally taking a seat in her dream car.