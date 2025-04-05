'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize

In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000

From super expensive cars to dream trips, "The Price Is Right" is known for offering bigger prizes for special episodes. Considering this, something grand was bound to be in store for contestants when the show was celebrating its 10,000th episode. The producers decided to boost the reward for winning the 'Grand Game' by offering ten times the original prize money. When the player named Ryan won the game and bagged $100,000 instead of $10,000, he made everyone in the studio emotional with his reaction.

Screenshots showing the player alongside Drew Carey and the game board (Image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

In the special episode, Ryan got a chance to join host Drew Carey after winning the "Bidder's Row." Things got exciting pretty early as the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that he would be playing the 'Grand Game', not for the usual $10,000 but for a whopping $100,000. Ryan was visibly emotional as Carey explained the rules of the game. The Grand Game involves a large board with a display and columns for six grocery items. The game begins with $1 displayed on the board as the "target price." The contestant then gets to see the six items, four of which are priced below the target price. If the player successfully selects one of those items, a zero is added to the target prize, making it the prize money as well.

With every correct guess, the target price keeps going up incrementally up to $1,000. If the player successfully picks the last item priced below $1,000, another zero is added to the number, and the final prize goes up to $10,000. If contestants get any of the guesses wrong, they lose everything. The contestants are also given the chance to cash out after winning $1,000 if they feel they can't get the last guess.

However, for Ryan's game, the target price was boosted with a zero right from the beginning. Thus, instead of starting from $1 and ending at $10,000, the game started with $10 and could go up to $100,000.

Screenshots showing the player taking suggestions from the audience (Image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

Ryan nearly had a shot at winning as most of the items were below the target price. Thus, the player got visibly emotional, and he asked, "Is this really happening?" while looking at the host. He then chose an item correctly, bringing his potential prize to $10,000. At this point, Carey reminded him that he had the option of leaving the game with the money, but the player chose to go for the big prize. Ryan seemed overwhelmed before his last guess as he looked to the audience for suggestions.

Screenshots showing the overwhelmed contestant talking to Drew Carey (Image source: TikTok/@thepriceisright)

Everyone in the room chanted "Onions, onions," and the player picked the onions as his last item. Carey then revealed that the item was below the target price, which meant that Ryan had won the $100,000. The player immediately broke down into tears as he was overcome with emotion.

The show celebrated the life-changing moment on social media asking the viewers if they got emotional as well, watching Ryan's win.