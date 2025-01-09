'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising

The 'Jackass' forever star Johny Knoxville came up with a unique idea to maximize performance.

"Celebrity Family Feud" has produced some of the most memorable moments featuring America's favorite stars. However, there is one special episode that turned out to be outright crazy. This is the time when the cast of "Jackass" took over the game show. While hilarious moments were expected from the likes of Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, what happened was rather shocking for everyone including host, Steve Harvey.

Screenshot showing Johny Knoxville on Celebrity Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the special season finale episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" Thursday, the cast of "Jackass Forever" led by creators Knoxville and Tremaine battled it out against each other to win big. While the audience was ready for all the craziness that is seen in "Jackass," they did not expect there would be a punishment for wrong and outrageous answers.

The game began with Harvey calling Knoxville to the podium to answer the prompt "Tell me something you'd hate to have happen while you're making love in an airplane bathroom." The Jackass star guessed "somebody walking in" which was the top answer on the survey. Their team chose to play the prompt and they seemed to be on a roll till it was Dave England's turn.

Screenshot showing Dave England on Celebrity Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With a little hesitation, he answered "number two in the wrong direction." This was a classic response from a guy who had previously defecated in a Home Depot toilet with no water, Harvey reminded. While the answer shocked the host, it prompted a much harsher response from his team leader. Pulling out a Taser from his pockets, Knoxville walked up to Dave and tased him down to the floor.

Screenshot showing Johny Knoxville tasing Dave England on Celebrity Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"I'm sorry, Steve, but that was a terrible answer," Knoxville said. Harvey couldn't believe what he saw as he screamed, "He tased his a##!" Despite Knoxville being the daredevil he is, fans weren't expecting him to pull a classic "Jackass" move on Family Feud. But this was how the team leader had planned things. "We're gonna have to try harder, team," Knoxville told his teammates.

While the first tasing incident resulted in England getting thrown away four feet away from the table, Knoxville was in no mood to stop. Later in the game, when Danger Ehren made a blunder, Knoxville did something more shocking. Going up to the podium, Ehren was given the prompt, "Your husband's back hair is so thick, you can make what out of it?". A flustered Ehren buzzed in to say, "a forest." Naturally, Knoxville thought it was a stupid answer, so Ehren got zapped in the arm too.

Screenshots showing Danger getting tased and an unhappy Knoxville (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"I don't know, I can't think straight. I'm freaking out!" Ehren said recovering from the shock. "When your teammate gives an answer, you're supposed to go, 'Good answer. Good answer.' You're not supposed to punish him by taking him a##," Harvey said.

The tasing wasn't just limited to the "Jackass Forever" teammates. The team leader led by example and when he got an answer wrong, he didn't spare himself either. When Harvey asked Knoxville to share an answer to the prompt "We asked 100 women, there are a lot of fish in the sea so what sea creature do you end up with? the star came up with "Tuna".

The board showed a big red cross, and his teammates demanded a punishment. Knoxville didn't waste any time to pull out the taser and hit himself right in the chest.

Nevertheless, Knoxville and the Jackass teams produced one of the most memorable episodes of "Celebrity Family Feud". The episode was so special that the show released an uncut version on YouTube for free.