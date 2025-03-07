ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player goes too far by lifting a model and swinging her around in awkward TV moment

In the end the model and the host laughed it off but fans were not so happy.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant after he lifted he model (Cover image source: YouTube | Daniel Hendricks)
Cars and trips, among other prizes on "The Price is Right," are bound to trigger excitement among contestants, and they often go overboard after winning those. Models are only there to present these prizes, but at times they end up helping contestants cope with losses, or giving away a car by mistake. But model Amber Lancaster had a very unpredictable encounter with a contestant named Daniel, who proceeded to lift her after failing to control his emotions. 

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight/@Daniel Hendricks)
In the episode, Daniel won the Contestants' Row round and bagged a chance to play the show's famous game, "Flip Flop." In the game, the contestant can be seen guessing an incorrect price for the presented prize on a board.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight/@Daniel Hendricks)
He then had the option to either flip or flop the first two, the second two, or both pairs of digits in the price to land on something that he felt was the correct price of the item. The player had to correctly flip and flop the numbers to win. While the game was fun to watch, it had a reputation for causing trouble on the show. It was known for malfunctions that forced host Drew Carey to intervene and fix things himself. 

@thepriceisright At least it worked out in the end! #PriceisRight #win #funny #game #fail ♬ original sound - The Price Is Right

 

However, in Daniel's game, the problem wasn't mechanical. The initial part of his game went smoothly as he flipped the first pair and flopped the second pair to land on the number $6,959, which he thought was the price of the brand new Kitchen set. The board worked flawlessly as Carey pressed the button to reveal that the guess was correct. 

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight/@Daniel Hendricks)
But what followed was absolute mayhem. The player who wore a t-shirt that read, "I'm partying" freaked out after the win and ran around the set to celebrate. Carey then pointed him to the direction of his prize, where presenter and model Amber Lancaster was standing. Daniel rushed toward the model and picked her up in a blink of an eye, making the model uncomfortable. 

Screenshots showing the player picking up the model (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight/@Daniel Hendricks)
Lancaster tried to keep her dress in order as the player swung her around in the awkward moment. Daniel then quickly put her down and kept his energetic celebration going by throwing his hands in the air. Turns out that the host already had an idea about how the celebration would go. "I knew that was gonna happen!" Carey said after the camera cut to show him.

 

In the end, the model and the host seemed to have taken the celebration well as they were both seen laughing it off. However, viewers at home weren't happy about the player invading the model's personal space. "Anyone know a way to email WK or get a hold of him? Or a fan page or something?" @THENEWZONE11 commented on a clip of the incident shared on YouTube. Another user @allbear972 added, "That sexual assault would have never happened when the great Bob Barker was hosting."

