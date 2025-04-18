ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer

Harvey was waiting for a long time for someone to give that answer.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey throwing his cards away (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey throwing his cards away (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is known to roast "Family Feud" contestants whose answers don't sit right with him, and he even gets physical at times. But when he is proven wrong and the contestant's answer shows up on the board, the host either moves on with a blank expression or reacts with disbelief. It's hard to match Harvey's comic timing and wit, but one contestant named Kyle made the host throw his cards away with his brilliant answer to a question.

Screenshot showing Kyle answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Kyle answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Rueger family, who had won the face-off and were answering the controversial survey question, "We asked 100 married men... If you were blindfolded, you could still identify your wife by feeling her what?" When the turn went to Kyle, he came up with the raunchy answer, "Her lady parts," and that made Harvey throw his cards away not in frustration, but out of sheer appreciation. 

Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The round started with Alex from the Rueger family winning the face-off with the answer, "Her Breasts." The game then progressed normally as the turn went to Corrine, who came up with the less racy answer of "Them lips." The answer showed up at the top spot on the board, and the turn was passed on to Kali. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Taking on the question, Kali came up with the freaky answer, "Her Feet." While Harvey was a little weirded out by the response, it showed up on the board to earn the team more points. However, things were going to turn around as Kyle took to the stand to answer the question. With just one answer left to guess, Kyle set up his response by apologizing to his father-in-law, who was sitting in the audience. "Well, you know Steve, I gotta be respectful of my father-in-law who is in the crowd tonight. But, I'm gonna have to go with 'her lady parts'," he said.

While his wife, Kali, cheered him on and said, "Good answer babe!" it was Harvey who was the most impressed. As soon as Kyle gave the answer, Harvey took a step toward the audience and threw his cards off the stage. He then moved to the center of the stage and made a gesture resembling a slam dunk to show his appreciation for Kyle's answer. He braced, dribbled, and did everything to sell the act to the audience, who couldn't stop laughing.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey gesturing a slam dunk (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey gesturing a slam dunk (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, to everyone's disappointment, the response did not feature on the board, and the family earned their first strike. Thus, the turn went to Alex, who had the chance to win the game for his team. Taking over the charge, Alex came up with the safe answer, "Her hand." With this, the Rueger family won all the points from the round to win the game.

 

It turns out Harvey wasn't the only one to appreciate Kyle's attempt. Viewers in the comments of the show's clip chimed in to show their appreciation as well. "Kyle's the man. His wife blushed and high-fived him after that answer lol," wrote @therealcoachkel7543. "I keep playing this over and over and I'm laughing really hard," @superangrydanielangrystrea2542 added

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
Harvey was waiting for a long time for someone to give that answer.
1 hour ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
All the guest could say was, "I am never going to be able to talk to my wife again."
1 day ago
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
The TikTok creator claimed that the brand is trying to gain attention, but some viewers disagree.
2 days ago
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
NEWS
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
Harris made a last ditch attempt for the 'Holy Grail' item but it didn't go as he expected it to.
2 days ago
Jason Derulo and 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest do a fun victory dance after massive win
NEWS
Jason Derulo and 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest do a fun victory dance after massive win
Jay Tope, who lost $75,000 earlier in the week, redeemed himself while playing with the star.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders leave empty-handed simply because they didn't want to reveal one detail
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders leave empty-handed simply because they didn't want to reveal one detail
While the question was direct, the entrepreneurs kept beating around the bush.
3 days ago
Costco shoppers are just finding out they can now buy a popular 'Price Is Right' game in stores
COSTCO
Costco shoppers are just finding out they can now buy a popular 'Price Is Right' game in stores
Fans are posting videos of the game that they discovered at Costco retail stores.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks down in tears after winning a Toyota Corolla in tricky game
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks down in tears after winning a Toyota Corolla in tricky game
Catherine also got some help from her mother who was sitting in the studio audience.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loved what was written on player's shirt who had also won a car
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loved what was written on player's shirt who had also won a car
As David walked up to the host, Carey immediately noticed his clothes and said, "What a great shirt!"
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car and gives Pat Sajak an angry look that viewers noticed instantly
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car and gives Pat Sajak an angry look that viewers noticed instantly
Even the fans agreed that the answer to the puzzle was just too random for someone to guess.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant does 20 push-ups with the show's model after winning a car
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant does 20 push-ups with the show's model after winning a car
The winner and the model astonished the audience and the host Drew Carey.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of his 1958 sculpture
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of his 1958 sculpture
Even the show's expert was amazed to see the sculpture that was created by a famous painter.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets lucky and unlocks a brand new car in tricky game
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant gets lucky and unlocks a brand new car in tricky game
Debra won the game "Master Key" which tests both the player's pricing skills and luck.
5 days ago
Kevin O'Leary gets angry at 'Shark Tank' founder for repeatedly ignoring his offer: 'When I make...'
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary gets angry at 'Shark Tank' founder for repeatedly ignoring his offer: 'When I make...'
While Mr Wonderful wanted to close the deal quickly, the founder of Flipstik was hesitant.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'I need a ride home' — then he wins a Range Rover
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'I need a ride home' — then he wins a Range Rover
The contestant had arrived with a t-shirt that had a request for a ride home and he got it.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 15-year-old boy who showed up with his dad as sidekick
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers life-changing deal to 15-year-old boy who showed up with his dad as sidekick
Apart from the venture, the boy goes to school while his father is in medical sales.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the value of her 1958 basket
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert reveals the value of her 1958 basket
The appraiser kept adding to the guest's astonishment by telling her how the basket's value could go up.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant completely ignores Ryan Seacrest while celebrating with her mom
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant completely ignores Ryan Seacrest while celebrating with her mom
The duo got a little carried away leaving the host, Ryan Seacrest on the sidelines.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off an impossible win and Pat Sajak wants an explanation
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off an impossible win and Pat Sajak wants an explanation
While many succumb to the pressure, a few elite contestants like Helen pull off stunning wins.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant squeezes Ryan Seacrest in excitement after winning $58,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant squeezes Ryan Seacrest in excitement after winning $58,000
The player was also joined by her family on the stage and they came together for a group hug.
7 days ago