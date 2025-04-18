'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer

Harvey was waiting for a long time for someone to give that answer.

Steve Harvey is known to roast "Family Feud" contestants whose answers don't sit right with him, and he even gets physical at times. But when he is proven wrong and the contestant's answer shows up on the board, the host either moves on with a blank expression or reacts with disbelief. It's hard to match Harvey's comic timing and wit, but one contestant named Kyle made the host throw his cards away with his brilliant answer to a question.

Screenshot showing Kyle answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Rueger family, who had won the face-off and were answering the controversial survey question, "We asked 100 married men... If you were blindfolded, you could still identify your wife by feeling her what?" When the turn went to Kyle, he came up with the raunchy answer, "Her lady parts," and that made Harvey throw his cards away not in frustration, but out of sheer appreciation.

Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The round started with Alex from the Rueger family winning the face-off with the answer, "Her Breasts." The game then progressed normally as the turn went to Corrine, who came up with the less racy answer of "Them lips." The answer showed up at the top spot on the board, and the turn was passed on to Kali.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Taking on the question, Kali came up with the freaky answer, "Her Feet." While Harvey was a little weirded out by the response, it showed up on the board to earn the team more points. However, things were going to turn around as Kyle took to the stand to answer the question. With just one answer left to guess, Kyle set up his response by apologizing to his father-in-law, who was sitting in the audience. "Well, you know Steve, I gotta be respectful of my father-in-law who is in the crowd tonight. But, I'm gonna have to go with 'her lady parts'," he said.

While his wife, Kali, cheered him on and said, "Good answer babe!" it was Harvey who was the most impressed. As soon as Kyle gave the answer, Harvey took a step toward the audience and threw his cards off the stage. He then moved to the center of the stage and made a gesture resembling a slam dunk to show his appreciation for Kyle's answer. He braced, dribbled, and did everything to sell the act to the audience, who couldn't stop laughing.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey gesturing a slam dunk (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, to everyone's disappointment, the response did not feature on the board, and the family earned their first strike. Thus, the turn went to Alex, who had the chance to win the game for his team. Taking over the charge, Alex came up with the safe answer, "Her hand." With this, the Rueger family won all the points from the round to win the game.

It turns out Harvey wasn't the only one to appreciate Kyle's attempt. Viewers in the comments of the show's clip chimed in to show their appreciation as well. "Kyle's the man. His wife blushed and high-fived him after that answer lol," wrote @therealcoachkel7543. "I keep playing this over and over and I'm laughing really hard," @superangrydanielangrystrea2542 added.