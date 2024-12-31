'Jeopardy' fans can’t believe how much this contestant looks like the host Ken Jennings

Will Walllace became a four-time champion on Jeopardy! and earned a new title from the fans.

"Jeopardy!" has seen a number of legendary winning streaks on the show, but its host has had the best one as a contestant. Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show and he has won big on other game shows as well, something none other has been able to equal. However, fans seem to have found one champion who can at least match Jennings when it comes to appearances. While the four-time champion, Will Wallace impressed everyone with his performance, fans raved over the player's stark resemblance to the host.

Screenshot showing Will Wallace on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Wallace who appeared on Jeopardy! in October, works as the Design Director for PeopleFun a company that creates mobile games. While he rose to TV fame with his iconic run at the game show, it turns out that the Austin, Texas native has been behind some of the most iconic mobile games as well.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has previously worked on a number of famous video games including "Star Wars: Hunters (2024)", "Astrobreaker", "Dungeon Boss (2015)", "Star Wars: The Old Republic: Rise of the Hutt Cartel (2013)", "Star Wars: The Old Republic (2011)", "Star Wars: Galaxies Trials of Obi-Wan (2005)" and "Star Wars: Galaxies (2003)" among others.

Despite the impressive portfolio, Wallace didn't speak about any of it during his appearance on Jeopardy! Nevertheless, his four-win streak on the show earned him notable recognition anyway. Back in October, Wallace became a champion on Jeopardy! for the first time in legendary fashion. He went on to dominate and scored the fourth win after facing off with fellow contestants Carol Lowe and Olaf Talbert.

He went into the fourth game as a three-day champion who had earned a total of $55,598. He started on a strong foot winning $6,000 in the first round. By the end he had amassed $24,400, to become a four-time champion. During his streak, Wallace put a total of $79,998 in his Jeopardy! Bank.

While some Jeopardy! Fans speculated on Reddit that Will’s winning streak was going to continue like Jennings, a section of the thread was focused on his looks. “Is it just me or is Will a little bit of a Ken Jennings doppelganger?,” one Redditor asked.

The Mirror noted that the conversation spilled over to X (formerly Twitter), and fans asked the same question. “Is it just me or does the current Jeopardy champion, Will, look a bit like @KenJennings? #jeopardy,” another fan wrote on the platform. While many speculated that Wallace would go on to parallel Jennings, his reign was brought to an end by Ian Taylor. Going into the fifth game, Wallace seemed comfortable and set to win to go into the "Tournament of Champions." However, he was stunned in the later rounds where he just couldn't seem to get going.

In the final round, the three players were given 30 seconds to guess the right answer. While Taylor got the answer, Wallace got it wrong leaving him with just $2 as he had wagered nearly all of his winnings. In the end, Taylor became the new champion of Jeopardy! with $19,601 in winnings.