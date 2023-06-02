 Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Beyonce Make Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women List

The recently released "America's Richest Self-Made Women List" by Forbes features many inspiring women. While Rihanna, whose estimated net worth is $1.4 billion, is ranked 20th, Taylor Swift is on the 34th spot based on an astounding net worth of $750 million. Others on the list include, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, fashion designer Tory Burch, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Ellen DeGeneres, and showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

Forbes Thursday released its ninth edition of the annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women bringing the 100 fantastic women to the limelight yet again. Diana Hendricks, who is the chairman of building material firm ABC Supply, tops the list for the sixth time in a row with a record-high net worth of $15 billion, which is up by $3.7 billion from last year.

"This list is a testament to the hard work and success of these women,” says Kerry A. Dolan, Assistant Managing Editor, Wealth, at Forbes. “We continue to see women breaking records and increasing their influence and power along with their fortunes, and each year new women in a variety of industries break into these rank," as per Forbes.

Billionaires On 2023 America's Richest Self-Made Women List

This year's ranking features the same number of billionaires as last year, which is 24. The billionaire list includes Kim Kardashian, Peggy Cherng, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Uihlein, Iman Abuzeid, and Shonda Rhimes among others.

Collectively, the 100 women have a record-high net worth of $124 billion, which is also up by 12% as compared to last year.

What Do The Top 10 Women On This List Do?

Diane Hendricks ($15 Billion): She is an American billionaire businesswoman who chairs ABC Supply.

Judy Love and family ($10.2 Billion): Founder of Love's Travel Stops and Country stores, which is a convenience store chain that provides mainly for lorry drivers.

Judy Faulkner ($7.4 billion): She is the CEO and founder of Epic Systems, a healthcare company.

Lynda Resnick ($5.3 billion): She owns The Wonderful Company with her husband Stewart Resnick. The company grows, harvests, bottles, packages, and markets fruits, nuts, flowers, water, wines and juices etc.

Thai Lee ($4.8 billion): Thai Lee is a Thai-Born Korean billionaire, who is the president of SHI International, which offers IT infrastructure, end-user computing, cybersecurity, and IT optimization products and services.

Johnelle Hunt ($4.4 billion): She is the co-founder of J.B Hunt Transport.

Gail Miller ( $4.2 billion): She became the chairwoman of the Larry H Miller Group of Companies after her husband's death.

Marian Ilitch ($4 billion): She is the co-founder of Little Caesars Pizza.

Elizabeth Uihlein ($3.7 billion): She is the founder of Uline and conservative donors.

Peggy Cherng ( $3.1 billion): She is the co-founder of Panda Express.

Rihanna Secures The Top Music Spot In The List

Rihanna secured the 20th position and the business publication estimates her net worth to be around $1.4 billion. The publication attributed most of her net worth to success in music and her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French Luxury goods giant, LMVH.

Taylor Swift Is Not Far Behind

Swift comes in at number 34 with a net worth of $740 million. Last year, she became the first-ever artist in Billboard history to simultaneously hold the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyonce@48 (On The Forbes List)

Beyonce came in at the 48th position with a self-made score of 8. She is currently in the midst of the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

Youngest Self-Made Woman For The Sixth Consecutive Year

Kylie Jenner, who is just 25 years old, is worth a whopping $680 million. She is one of the 11 people under 40 on the list.

Who are The Other Women Under 40 To Make The List?

Besides Kylie, there are 10 more people who made it to this list before turning 40, as per Forbes. They are Lucy Guo, Taylor Swift, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Rachel Romer, Rihanna Christina Cacioppo, Neha Narkhede, Iman Abuzeid, Huda Kattan, and Julia Cheek.