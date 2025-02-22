'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever

It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.

Apart from the host's wit, the quirky games, and attractive prizes, "The Price Is Right" often creates viral content thanks to contestants who go overboard with celebrations. Their excitement goes through the roof when something big such as a car is at stake. While it's natural for winners to get carried away in celebrations, no one expects people to start twerking on stage.

A unique celebration by one player went viral last year after the clip was shared on social media. In the video, the man could be seen celebrating a win in the game called Cover Up. The game is considered to be on the tougher end, but it features a car as the prize. The contestant has to cover up the wrong numbers on the board with the right numbers to win.

Screenshots showing the contestant running (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

Thus, winning it is incredibly special as seen in the case of the contestant in the clip. The player started running across the studio with their hands up in the air before getting crippled by a painful cramp. He then screamed loudly and started to limp while grabbing the back of his leg, as if he was in pain.

Screenshots showing the player grabbing his leg (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

He then bounced around on one leg before getting on the floor on all fours. However, it turned out to be a setup for his brilliant dance move, as he started twerking on the stage. "Is this the best Price is Right celebration?" the show's TikTok account asked its followers as they shared the throwback video clip. In the caption, they speculated if the player had planned the celebration beforehand.

As he got back to his feet and started walking, the contestant touched the back of his leg again. It seemed like he had indeed injured himself during his celebration as he had to hobble around the set. Viewers were left in splits by the incredible dance moves of the winner. "🤣🤣🤣, he's committed. because even when he got up he was still grabbing his leg 🤣🤣" @dallas.cowboys58 commented. "Omg I remember seeing this live and dying 😭😂😭" @yoitsartemis added.

Screenshot of a comment praising the moves (Image source: TikTok/@diajeanderson)

While this celebration went well, there have been contestants who ended up badly injuring themselves on the show. Previously, a player named Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating his win in the "Bonkers Game". In the episode, the enthusiastic contestant guessed the correct price of a Hawaii trip winning the same for him and his partner, Alice. As he successfully won on his first attempt, he jumped and cheered jubilantly, while throwing his fists in the air. However, he did it with such great force, that he got hurt.

When the show returned from a break, Carey explained, “Henry was celebrating and going ‘woo’ and he dislocated his shoulder.” Thus, the host had to invite Alice to spin the wheel on behalf of her partner. It turned out to be a lucky turn of events for Henry, as Alice got a 95 out of 100, to win again.