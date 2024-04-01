Kobe Bryant's 2000 NBA Finals Ring Sets Record with $927,000 Auction Sale

Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to resonate in the sports memorabilia world as his 2000 NBA Finals championship ring fetched a record-breaking price at a recent auction. The sale, announced by collectible marketplace Goldin on Saturday, marked a significant milestone in the realm of sports memorabilia sales. As the focal point of the Lakers' offense, Bryant continued to rewrite the record books, surpassing legendary figures like Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. His unparalleled scoring ability, combined with his tenacious defense and leadership, propelled the Lakers to further success, including back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

The iconic ring, obtained directly from the Bryant family, fetched an astounding $927,200, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a championship ring. This surpasses the previous record held by Bill Russell's 1957 championship ring, which sold for $705,000 in 2021.

Crafted from 14K gold and adorned with 40 diamonds, the ring bears the hallmark Los Angeles Lakers logo and the inscription "World Champions" on its front. Notably, it is the only championship ring ever gifted by Kobe Bryant to his father, Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant.

Emblazoned with the words "Ring Bling" and the Lakers' triumphant 2000 season record (67-15 regular season, 15-8 postseason) on one side, the ring bears Bryant's name and his iconic number 8 on the other. Interestingly, Bryant's first number, 8, is discreetly etched on the underside of the ring, adding a personal touch to the cherished piece of memorabilia. Originally gifted to his father, Joe Bryant, the ring found its way to auction through Goldin, marking a bittersweet chapter in the Bryant family's relationship with memorabilia sales. Goldin Auction's consignor was the prior owner of the ring, with Joe Bryant selling it to the consignor for $173,000. The bid breaking that record came when a $151,000 offer was made, which became $184,220 after Goldin's 22% buyer premium.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers | Getty Images | Photo by Harry How

Ken Goldin, CEO and founder of Goldin Auctions believed this Bryant ring would eventually "smash that record," a prediction that proved accurate with the final sale price. In 2006, Bryant achieved a career milestone by scoring 81 points in a single game against the Toronto Raptors, the second-highest point total in NBA history. His relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to his craft endeared him to fans worldwide, earning him the nickname "The Black Mamba."

In 2013, Kobe Bryant found himself embroiled in a legal dispute with his parents after they attempted to sell his NBA memorabilia, including the coveted championship ring. The contentious situation led to a public apology from Bryant's parents, who expressed regret for their actions and acknowledged the unintended strain it placed on their relationship with their son. Kobe Bryant's complex relationship with his parents, as he openly acknowledged, was underscored by moments of tension and estrangement. Notably, the absence of his parents at the 2001 NBA Finals, attributed to their disapproval of his marriage to Vanessa Bryant, became a poignant narrative in Bryant's saga.

On January 26, 2020, the world was shaken by the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's untimely death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, Bryant's passing sent shockwaves through the sports community and beyond, leaving a void that could never be filled.

