Excited 'Price is Right' contestant does 20 push-ups with the show's model after winning a car

The winner and the model astonished the audience and the host Drew Carey.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Winning a car on "The Price is Right" isn't entirely surprising, but it fills up contestants with excitement, and they come up with creative ways to celebrate amidst the high energy in the studio. Although the cast is mostly a spectator and often gets swept into the celebrations, sometimes they even suggest ways for players to stand out while celebrating. On one occasion, a contestant named Adam, who worked as a personal trainer, was challenged by the show's model James O'Halloran to a push-up contest if he won the game. When the time came, Adam was up for it, and the two 'dropped down' and gave Drew Carey twenty pushups.

The announcer, George Gray, revealed that the contestant was playing the popular 'Dice Game' for a brand new Chevy Trailblazer LS. The pricing game features a board with empty spaces for the digits in the price of the car. The contestant is given the first digit on the board and four red oversized dice, which they have to roll to find out the missing digits on the board between 1 and 6, as there are no zeroes.

The player rolls the die for the numbers starting from left to right. If the number is in the price of the car, the digit is displayed in the middle space on the board. However, if the rolled digit does not belong to the slot, a buzzer goes off, and the player has to guess if the correct digit is higher or lower than the rolled number. Based on the contestant's guess, the space below or above the space in the middle is lit up.

If the player lands on either of the extremes, it is a free guess. This means that if they land on one and the number doesn't show up on the board, the actual digit could only be higher, making the guess obvious. The same is true for the other extreme. Thus, if a player rolls only ones or sixes, they get an automatic win. 

To prevent the players from rigging their attempts, the table features a white line towards the end, and in each of the rolls, the player's die must land beyond the line. If that doesn't happen, the player has to roll again. After three attempts, Adam guessed that the third digit in the price must be lower than five. 

After one more roll and another one to go, Adam had the chance to better his odds by rolling a one or six. He did just that and needed the second digit to be lower than five to win the car. Carey then revealed that the player's guess was right on target and that he had won himself a brand new Chevy. As Adam rushed toward the car, he was reminded of the push-up challenge that he had accepted at the beginning of the game. The player then dropped down to the floor alongside O'Halloran and started doing clapping push-ups. 

 

In the end, it seemed like Adam won that contest as well, as he was the first to get up and go to the car.

