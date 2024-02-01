Who Are 'Bamboo Moms' and What's Driving The Craze For Bamboo Baby Brands?

Bamboo fiber baby clothes have gone viral in recent years, giving rise to a community of “Bamboo Moms”. Last week, the brand Kyte Baby, which dominates the bamboo clothing market, faced backlash after word got out that the company denied an employee’s request to work remotely while her baby was in a neonatal intensive care unit.

The company’s CEO posted a TikTok apology last week after the ‘Bamboo Moms’ community slammed the company for being anti-working mom, and tore down the brand's parent-friendly image.

Emilee Hobbs, a TikTok creator from Georgia and a self-proclaimed Bamboo Mom, told CNN that she didn’t think the first apology was sincere and she won’t be purchasing from the brand again because of this. Hobbs owns over 120 pieces of bamboo fiber baby pajamas, which cost between $32 and $38, which is significantly higher than other alternatives.

Going beyond the classification of a consumer, people have now taken up the identity of Bamboo Moms (or parents) indicating their choice of using bamboo-made products for their kids. The community has grown in recent years with the help of social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

In the CNN report, Sunni Son from Arkansas said that she was introduced to bamboo clothing on TikTok and Instagram and she was gifted a few items for her baby shower as well.

“I just saw the price tag. I had no idea there was a world within the world of bamboo,” she said.

Son noticed there was a cult following surrounding some of the brands, especially Kyte. She said the company’s Facebook group has over 100,000 members, with people showing off their babies in pajamas which mostly cost more than adult clothing. There are also annual sales, merchandise drops for different seasons, or for releasing special lines like pastels in spring or jack-o-lantern prints in the fall. The drops create a “kind of hysteria,” and “people just get obsessed,” Son said.

Further, the cost of these clothing items also runs off in hundreds of dollars. For instance, Hobbs’ favorite brand, Little Sleepies’ recent Monsters Inc. collaboration items are reselling for up to $100 on Facebook groups.

A very strong image has been cultivated by bamboo brands about their products being light, airy, and, luxurious. Also, natural bamboo is said to be hypoallergenic, thus it does not cause allergic reactions.

Bamboo onesies have become a staple on baby shower registries and mominfluencers are showing off their collections on TikTok and Instagram. Designer pajamas for kids have become more than just status symbols, says Northwestern University senior marketing lecturer Jacqueline Babb in the report. The claimed naturally sourced, nurse-recommended onesies show what kind of a mother the consumer is to her peers and social media followers as well.

