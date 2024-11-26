Unhappy with the election result? Americans can move to an Italian village offering homes for $1

In addition to the $1 homes, options are also available for digital nomads as well as big spenders willing to settle down.

The recent presidential election was one of the most polarizing polls in American history and Donald Trump's victory has triggered a lot of speculation about national emergency and use of the military among other policies. As the President-elect promises mass deportations, a large number of American citizens are contemplating leaving the country. While celebrities like Ellen Degeneres have already made a move, many feel stuck as relocating to another country is daunting and expensive.

However, people facing a dilemma due to the costs involved have the option to start a new life in a village on the island of Sardinia, Italy, in homes starting at €1 (approximately $1.06) under a revamped housing program. The mountain village of Ollolai also promises special treatment and all the assistance Americans need to relocate.

View over the colourful town of Bosa, Oristano, Sardinia, Italy (Image source: Ellen Van Bodegom/Getty Images)

Escape to Europe Made Easy

Following the election outcome on November 5, 2024, the village launched a website to lure expats to repopulate its residences. While the website doesn't mention Americans in particular, the offer might be the best thing for them right now.

"Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It's time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia," the headline of the website read. Ollolai is essentially extending a warm Italian welcome to people fed up with the current state of affairs at home, including America. The town's mayor, Francesco Columbu further confirmed to CNN that the website was specifically created to attract American voters.

“We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all,” he says. The mayor added that while people from other countries aren't banned, the focus will be on Americans and they will be offered a fast-track procedure. "We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card," he told the news outlet.

Perks of Relocating to Ollolai

Mayor Columbu told CNN that the village is offering three tiers of accommodation. Under its revamped program, free temporary homes are available for the "digital nomads", and for those who are looking to settle down, homes in need of renovations are available for one euro. Ready-to-occupy homes are also up for those looking to pay up to and over €100,000 or about $105,000. The village is located in the rural heart of Sardinia, and it's just over an hour away from the island's most famous beaches.

Hiker admiring the view from a cave in Capo Caccia, Sardinia, Italy (Image source: Francessco Riccardo lacomino/Getty Images)

Currently, the website has a tab to explore the properties and Columbu said that the photos and plans of available empty properties will be uploaded on the website as well. The mayor added that a special team has been set up to guide buyers through every step of their purchase. The preferential treatment to Americans includes tailored private tours of the available properties, assistance in finding contractors and builders for the renovation, and help in navigating the paperwork.

In the past century, Ollolai’s population has dropped from 2,250 to 1,300. The tough economic situation has pushed many families out of the village, causing a drop in the birth rate, according to CNN. Thus, the town is making attempts to attract newcomers and stop depopulation, by offering affordable housing to begin with.

Ollolai isn't the only Italian destination offering special treatment to expats. There has been an ongoing campaign across Italy to fight a drop in population in rural areas. Previously in 2022, the island of Sardinia offered incentives of about $15,000 to people willing to move there. Tuscany also offered incentives worth $32,000 for people to move to some of its most charming villages.