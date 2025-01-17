'Family Feud' mocks contestant as 'divorced' over his risque answer: "I don't kiss and tell..."

Harvey liked the contestant's remark and told him to talk to his wife on air again.

While "Family Feud" is still a family-friendly show, it has had its fair share of NSFW answers. Fans believe that the show's questions have grown more suggestive prompting x-rated answers from the players over the years. In one such instance on the show, it was even implied that a racy answer from a contestant led to his divorce.

In the clip from the episode posted on the show's YouTube channel, host Steve Harvey, asked the players to, "Name something that could bite you if you were making love outside." For dramatic purposes, the video fast-forwarded to the team that played the question with contestant Terre appearing on the screen.

The player then said, "I'm gonna say your lover?" The answer immediately triggered a smile from the host Steve Harvey and a round of applause from the contestant's teammates and the audience.

Before Harvey could say something, the contestant quickly looked to the camera and said, "Hi, wife. Hi wife. I miss you!" to make up for the raunchy response.

Harvey joked, "I liked the way you did that," before snidely telling the player, "Do it again." Terre complied, and waved toward the camera again, saying "How are you doing, wife?"

"Yeah. Gotta speak to the wife," Harvey said, adding "especially if she ain't bit you outside." The audience erupted with laughter as the contestant tried to save face. "I don't kiss and tell," he said to mitigate the situation.

The host then looked onto the board to see if Terre's answer resonated with the survey. Surprisingly, the answer turned up on the board as "My Kinky Lover" with two votes. While Terre should have got the point, in the clip the incorrect buzzer sounded and an X appeared on his face followed by the "DIVORCED" stamp, jokingly implying that his answer got him in trouble at home.

While this situation was handled fairly well by Harvey, there are several more saucy moments that left the king of comedy speechless. In one particular incident, a contestant's "dirty" answer gave Harvey the shock of his life after it appeared on the board.

In a throwback clip posted on YouTube, two contestants came up to the podium to start the show. To kick things off, Harvey asks them the question, "Name a part of your body that might look like a carrot."

As anyone could guess, one of the contestants buzzed in and answered with "penis." Harvey, who mostly has a witty response to everything, had nothing to say this time. He simply gasped and pointed to the board to see if "little wee-wee" was on the board. To his shock, the answer did turn up on the board as "man part" for 18 points.

Harvey wasn't alone in anticipating the answer, as most of the viewers suggested that they too got it as soon as the question was asked. "Even before I clicked on this video I knew the word "p***s" would be brought up," a viewer @fragdude4450 commented.