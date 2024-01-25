Legends Tower in Oklahoma City Expected to Become America’s Tallest Building

New York City has long boasted about having the tallest building in the United States. However, an unexpected contender is emerging on the horizon. AO recently unveiled plans to transform a building in Oklahoma City into the tallest in the country, potentially dethroning New York's iconic skyscraper.

New York sycrapers | Pexels | Photo by Kelly

AO is teaming up with real estate developers Matteson Capital to make this ambitious project a reality. The chosen location for this towering structure is Bricktown, an up-and-coming neighborhood in Oklahoma City. The goal is not just to build high but to redefine the skyline and breathe new life into this developing area. To achieve this feat, AO and Matteson Capital are seeking a variance from the city. This variance would permit them to surpass the existing zoning restrictions, allowing them to officially construct the tallest building in the United States right in the heart of Oklahoma City.

The focal point of this grand plan is a skyscraper named Legends Tower, reaching an impressive height of 1,907 feet. This number is not arbitrary; it pays homage to the year Oklahoma officially became the 46th state – 1907. Legends Tower won't stand alone; it will be accompanied by three additional structures, each standing at a noteworthy 345 feet. The development goes beyond tall buildings; it encompasses the entire Boardwalk at Bricktown. This multi-faceted project includes not only the towering structures but also a vibrant retail and restaurant scene. Spanning over 110,000 square feet, this area aims to become a bustling hub for locals and visitors alike.

City skyline | Pexels | Photo by Nate

Legends Tower won't just dominate the skyline; it aims to be a place where people live, work, and play. The project includes a staggering 1,776 residential units. What's noteworthy is the variety–from affordable housing options to luxury condos, catering to a diverse range of residents.

The entire project is set to cover three acres, with a total built-up area of two million square feet. Strategically located near the Bricktown Canal and Oklahoma River, Legends Tower and its accompanying structures will become integral parts of the city's landscape.

Currently, the United States' tallest building is One World Trade Center in New York City, standing at 1,776 feet. This building, completed in 2014, symbolically mirrors the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. However, with Legends Tower's potential completion, there's a chance for a shift in this iconic status.

One World Trade Center | Pexels | Photo by Scott Webb

While New York City may hold the U.S. record, the global stage is dominated by Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world at a staggering 2,716.5 feet. If Legends Tower reaches its planned height, it would not only surpass its U.S. counterparts but also become the fifth tallest building in the world.

To sum up, Oklahoma City is gearing up for a transformation that could reshape its skyline and challenge New York City's long-standing reign as the home of the tallest building in the United States. Legends Tower, with its nod to history and ambitious height, represents more than just a structure; it symbolizes the city's aspirations to reach new heights, both literally and metaphorically. As the project progresses, it will be interesting to see how this ambitious endeavor contributes to the evolving narrative of urban architecture and development in the heart of America.

