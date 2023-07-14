The state of the economy plays a crucial role in the well-being of its residents. As economists debate whether a recession is on the horizon or if the U.S. economy will experience a soft landing, it's important to consider the varying impacts on different states. CNBC's annual competitiveness study, "America's Top States for Business," sheds light on the states with the strongest economies. The study takes into account factors such as overall economic growth, annual job growth, state finances, the health of the housing market, the number of major corporations headquartered in each state, and the entrepreneurial economy based on new business formations. While some state economies are at risk of faltering, ten states stand out for their resilience and ability to weather economic challenges.

The First State has long been favored for incorporating businesses due to its business laws and court system. Delaware experienced a surge in new business formations of 44% in 2021. It boasts strong state finances and a pristine credit rating, earning it a Top States grade of B.

Indiana offers stability with its solid economy. The state's home prices appreciate at a rate of approximately 10% per year while still maintaining affordability. Indiana's debt rating is also commendable, indicating a strong economic foundation.

Idaho

Idaho takes pride in being the fastest-growing economy in the nation in the past year. Led by a thriving real estate sector and the IT industry, Idaho attracts new residents from more expensive states. The state's economic growth has created stress in the housing market, with rising foreclosure rates being a concern.

South Carolina

South Carolina ranks in the top ten per capita for startups, making it a favorable destination for entrepreneurs. The state's housing market has experienced significant price appreciation and homebuilders have contributed to the growing supply. However, the lack of S&P 500 companies headquartered in South Carolina limits some business opportunities.

Utah

Utah's economy continues to flourish, with its state finances ranking among the best. Job growth is driven by the robust tech economy and the strengthening mining sector. The Beehive State's credit rating is top-notch, reflecting its solid economic performance.

Tennessee

Known as the Volunteer State, Tennessee boasts the second-fastest growing economy in the country. Its durable goods manufacturing sector fuels this growth, attracting new jobs. Tennessee also exhibits strong state finances, further solidifying its economic standing.

Georgia

Georgia offers a diverse and dynamic economy, hosting well-known corporations such as Home Depot, Delta Airlines, and Coca-Cola. The state's solid state finances and appreciating home prices contribute to its economic strength. However, a slight increase in foreclosure activity raises concerns.

North Carolina

North Carolina outshines its competition by consistently attracting new companies, residents, and jobs. The state's housing market remains balanced with builders keeping pace with rising prices. Foreclosure activity is minimal, indicating a well-managed housing sector.

Texas

The Lone Star State experienced substantial job growth, adding nearly 630,000 jobs in a single year. Texas boasts a robust economy, with a significant number of major corporations headquartered within its borders. The state's solid finances contribute to its economic success.

Florida

Topping the list with America's strongest economy is the Sunshine State. Florida's overall growth is among the nation's strongest, attracting workers and ensuring a thriving job market. The state's housing market, often subject to booms and busts, currently exhibits balance with fast-paced price appreciation and strong construction activity. Although there are concerns about affordability and the insurance market, Florida's future looks bright.

These ten American states have positioned themselves as leaders in economic resilience and growth. While the economic landscape is subject to change, their solid foundations, diverse industries, and proactive policies have equipped them to navigate various economic challenges. As businesses evaluate where to operate and individuals seek prosperous opportunities, these states stand out as promising options for economic success.

