Taylor Swift's Singapore Leg Tickets Sell Out In 3 Hours, Over 1 Million In Virtual Queue

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six-night line-up in Southeast Asia at Singapore's National Stadium next March has generated immense demand, with over a million fans in a virtual queue for pre-sale tickets. The frenzy surrounding the pre-sale was evident as tickets sold out within three hours.

According to Yahoo!News, the concert organizer, AEG Presents Asia, took to Twitter to announce that the UOB (bank) Cardmembers' pre-sale tickets for all six nights had been completely sold out by 3 PM Wednesday.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

🗓 2, 3 & 4 March 2024

🗓 7, 8 & 9 March 2024

📍National Stadium

Supported by Sabrina Carpenter



The UOB Cardmembers Presale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Singapore is now SOLD OUT! pic.twitter.com/sEEFvUZOgM — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) July 5, 2023

The pre-sale, which was exclusively available for UOB card members, commenced at 12 noon on Wednesday. Swift's devoted fans, known as 'Swifties,' eagerly awaited this opportunity to secure tickets for the highly anticipated concert. However, some fans encountered technical glitches that hindered their access to the Ticketmaster website approximately an hour before the pre-sale kick-off. Users receiving error messages such as "rate exceeded" when attempting to join the queue for concert tickets on the website.

Despite the initial technical obstacles, Ticketmaster managed to resolve the problems before the presale officially began. The ticketing platform implemented measures to address the issues, ensuring a smoother experience for fans. As a result, over one million fans found themselves in the virtual queue on Ticketmaster, vying for a chance to secure the estimated 300,000 tickets available for the six-day event.

Ticketmaster has implemented a fair ticketing system to regulate traffic and prevent bot activities and unauthorized access. The platform assigns users a random queue number when they access the ticketing link, ensuring fairness in the ticket distribution process. This system aims to provide a transparent and equitable purchasing experience for all fans.

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' will feature limited stops in Asia, with only two cities on the list: Singapore and Tokyo. Alongside her performances in Singapore on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, she will perform at the renowned Tokyo Dome in February. This announcement has heightened excitement among fans, as it marks a rare opportunity to witness the global pop superstar's live performances in these iconic Asian venues.

While the pre-sale tickets have sold out, fans who have obtained access codes from Ticketmaster still have a chance to purchase tickets during the general sale. The general sale will begin at noon on Friday, providing another opportunity for fans to secure their spots at the much-anticipated Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore.

With the overwhelming demand and sold-out pre-sale tickets, it is clear that Taylor Swift's popularity continues to soar across the globe. Her ability to captivate audiences and create a strong connection with her fans has solidified her status as a pop music icon. As fans eagerly await the general sale, it is anticipated that the remaining tickets will be snatched up quickly, further cementing the immense success of 'The Eras Tour.

Swift has not only captured the hearts of millions but has also proven to be a significant economic catalyst for the areas where she performs. Her concerts bring in a substantial influx of money, not just through ticket sales but also from ancillary revenue streams such as merchandise sales, food and beverage vendors, and local accommodations. The sheer magnitude of her fan base ensures sold-out arenas and bustling city streets, benefiting local businesses and boosting tourism. Swift's concerts are not just musical events; they are economic powerhouses that leave a lasting impact on the areas fortunate enough to host her awe-inspiring performances.

