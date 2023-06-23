 Taylor Swift's Shows Expected To Bring $48 million to Cincinnati

Taylor Swift is all set to perform in Cincinnati at the end of June bringing entertainment and big economic push to the region. There is a lot of excitement among local businesses as her concerts are expected to add as much as $48 million to the revenue. Even those who won't be attending the concerts will likely benefit from the increased spending and job creation associated with the event, according to FOX 19.

Huge concerts are real money generators. The recent Renaissance World Tour by Beyoncé pushed up prices of hotels and other services in Sweden. In fact it is being said that Beyonce single-handedly increased inflation in Sweden. Fans, mostly from the US flew to the Scandinavian country as the ticket prices were cheaper in comparison to the US leg of the tour.

Also Read: Rubens Painting Lost For Centuries Expected To Sell For $7.7 Million At Sotheby's Auction

The Visit Cincy and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber's Center for Research and Data are optimistic that the city can expect a substantial economic boost as a result of these performances. Over 130,000 enthusiastic concert attendees are expected to flock Downtown Cincinnati for the shows at Paycor Stadium over the June 30 weekend.

Alongside Swift's concerts, the presence of the Reds and FC Cincinnati sports teams will contribute to an estimated total economic impact of $92 million for that weekend. Visit Cincy reports that $48 million of this amount can be directly attributed to Swift's concerts, according to Fox 19. Without the concerts, the region would typically generate around $44 million on a June 30 weekend with other activities happening in town.

Image Source: GettyImages/Kevin Winter

The substantial economic impact stems from various sources of expenditure. Visitors will spend money on hotel rooms, concert tickets, transportation costs, and food and beverages throughout the concert weekend. It is projected that regionwide hotel occupancy will reach an impressive 95%, reflecting the high demand generated by the influx of concertgoers.

Also Read: Grammys Limits Use of AI In Music, Says 'Only Human Creators' Eligible For Awards

The Taylor Swift concerts have the potential to support or create 724 jobs in the region directly, and an additional 178 jobs indirectly. This means that not only will the local economy benefit from increased revenue, but job opportunities will also be generated, providing employment to many individuals. The influx of visitors and concert attendees is expected to generate tax revenue amounting to approximately $3.8 million, including $1.6 million captured locally. These funds can be utilized to support local infrastructure, services, and other community initiatives.

Also Read: New iPhone Safety Feature Triggers Deluge of Accidental 911 Emergency Calls At Bonnaroo Festival

Image Source: GettyImages/Kevin Winter

While Downtown Cincinnati will experience the most significant impact, different businesses in the region can expect to see increased revenue. The Cincinnati Regional Chamber emphasizes that the event demonstrates the region's ability to attract and accommodate large-scale events effectively.

Brendon Cull, President and CEO of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, notes that the city is uniquely positioned as the center of a densely populated larger region, with approximately 20 million people residing within 200 miles. The simultaneous occurrence of the concerts, Reds homestand, and an FC Cincinnati game will showcase Cincinnati as a world-class city capable of hosting multiple major events simultaneously.

Image Source: GettyImages/Kevin Winter

To put the magnitude of this economic impact into perspective, the estimated economic impact of BLINK 2022, another major event in Cincinnati, was $122 million. The Taylor Swift concerts, with a projected impact of $48 million, will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the region's economic vitality.

Looking ahead, hosting high-profile events like these not only boosts the economy but also promotes the city's reputation as a desirable destination for entertainment and cultural experiences. Cincinnati has proven its ability to attract large audiences, and provide the necessary infrastructure and resources to accommodate such events successfully.

More from MARKETREALIST

Top 10 Most Livable Cities In The World, Vienna Retains The Top Spot

Should We Leave The Titanic Wreck Alone?