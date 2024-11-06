Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch

Sajak is also set to hit the stage by starring in a play in Hawaii Theatre after his stint on TV.

The "Wheel of Fortune" is one of the most iconic game shows on TV and while host Pat Sajak helped contestants try their luck on the show for decades, he was also blamed for their misfortune, at times. Although Sajak has been replaced by Ryan Seacrest, who is off to a rough start, fans of the show are in for a treat this holiday season, as he will be back for one final spin of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." TV Insider revealed that the veteran will feature in a special one-off episode in November with the rest of the season airing next year.

'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season (Image source: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

One Last Shot at Fortune

Back in July, ABC announced that the veteran host would be making a comeback, to take the wheel for his final season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywheeloffortune)

A glimpse of the upcoming season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" was shared on the show's Instagram page in an exclusive promo. In the promo, Sajak was seen alongside longtime counterpart Vanna White, on the revamped WoF set. “Big names, big laughs, and big wins for charity,” were promised on the show by White.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC (@abc)

The season was set to premiere on ABC and Hulu, on October 14, but it has been delayed and the promo has also been taken down because of that. Before it was taken down, the poster revealed that the show may feature guests like Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and Oscar Nuñez of "The Office", Josh Gad, Justin Long, and Rachael Harris of "New Girl", as well as Sam Richardson, Randall Park, and Matt Walsh of "Veep" and many more, according to TV Insider,

When Will the Episode be Aired?

ABC reportedly delayed the show to prioritize "Monday Night Football", which was aired on the sister station ESPN as well.

However, in a press release, the network confirmed that a special episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" featuring Pat Sajak, will air on the night of December 2, 2024, on ABC in the primetime slot. “Celebrity contestants spin to win for charity on this special holiday episode," the release stated. It was further revealed that Chance the Rapper, singer Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon would feature as well.

According to TV Insider, the rest of the season will be aired sometime in early 2025. Since the entire season has been recorded along with the Christmas episode, the network seems to have decided to air a one-off episode during the holiday season, while the rest can be released later.

See why Pat Sajak's final #CelebrityWheelOfFortune season gets an unexpected delay https://t.co/zRR7bVl2mJ — TV Insider (@TVInsider) October 11, 2024

Sajak hosted 41 seasons on the game show before bidding an emotional farewell on June 7, 2024. The 77-year-old is now set to start his stint in a different medium by starring in a stage play called "Prescription: Murder," at the Hawaii Theatre Center in 2025.

His years as the host were mostly filled with joyful contestants winning cash and holidays by solving puzzles and spinning the wheel of fortune. But at the same time Sajak was often criticized by fans for not explaining the rules clearly, and hence causing confusion that cost contestants a large amount of prize money.